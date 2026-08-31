Visitors get up close with Viggo, the P1000-featured PH Eagle

VISITORS at the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC) had a rare opportunity to meet Viggo, the Philippine Eagle featured on the 1,000-peso polymer banknote, as part of the facility’s ongoing transformation into a premier ecotourism and education hub.

According to Philippine Eagle Foundation Communications Officer and Conservation Education and Development Program Interim Lead Irick Francisco, the initiative aims to elevate the visitor experience beyond the standard guided tour while nurturing stronger human-wildlife relationships by "transitioning into an ecotourism and education hub."

During the two-day event on August 30 and 31, guests were granted an up-close view of the majestic raptor through exclusive "Keeper's Talk" sessions held at 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

The interactive encounters gave attendees valuable insights into eagle biology, artificial insemination, and the critical role of conservation breeding in rescuing the species from extinction.

Normally housed in a specialized enclosure equipped with nesting materials for the breeding season, Viggo took a brief break from his breeding routine to interact with the public. His surrogate mate and senior animal keeper, Dominic Tadena, confirmed that Viggo remains fully healthy on a tailored diet of rabbit, guinea pig, white rat, and goat meat.

"People can learn about the eagle’s biological nature," Tadena shared, noting that visitors were particularly curious about breeding mechanisms and artificial insemination.

Cooperative Artificial Insemination (CAI) is a specialized technique used by the PEF primarily for human-imprinted eagles—birds like Viggo that have bonded with human keepers rather than other eagles. Under this program, the surrogate keeper builds trust with the male eagle to collect viable semen, which is then transferred to a female imprint eagle to produce fertile eggs.

PEF has successfully utilized CAI alongside natural pairing for decades, producing milestone offspring such as Mabuhay in 2013 and helping boost the captive population of the critically endangered species.

Addressing common questions regarding captive birds, Francisco clarified the significance of the program. "Nakakulong sila pero (they are caged but) it is part of breeding," Francisco explained, emphasizing that bridging this kind of knowledge gap is essential to public understanding.

By also featuring often-misunderstood animals like snakes and crocodiles, the PEC works to dismantle negative wildlife stereotypes.

Currently welcoming 5,000 to 8,000 visitors monthly, the foundation hopes visitors will return to pre-pandemic levels as community interest in conservation continues to rise. GRS