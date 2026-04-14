Visual Arts students showcase talent in school’s painting exhibit

BREAKING new ground for the local arts scene in Tugbok District, Davao City, Tugbok National High School Special Program in the Arts (SPA) celebrated a historic milestone with its inaugural painting exhibit since the program was implemented in the previous academic year, showcasing a year’s worth of students’ masterpieces and creative growth.

The simple exhibit highlighted various painting pieces created by the students throughout the school year, including outputs from the painting masterclass of Dadai Joaquin.

Student Gwyn Zsofia Abragan said the SPA Visual Arts provides a supportive community where she can draw and express herself.

“Drawing has been a part of me since I was a child, and I wouldn’t be who I am today without art. Art, in particular, has always had a strong hold on me. It’s a powerful way for me to express my emotions,” she shared.

Parent Maria Vernie Canas expressed her support for her child, who is into the arts.

“Ulawon siya na bata, pero happy ko nga naa siyay talent na ing-ani. Makita sa tanan ang iyang abilidad pinaagi sa iyang mga binuhatan. Dili man mi kaingon nga naa miy kaya sa kinabuhi, pero kutob sa among makaya, musuporta jud mi sa among mga anak,” Canas said.