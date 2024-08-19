Vlogger nabbed for MJ vapes

A POPULAR local vlogger, using Crist Briand as a profile name, was apprehended by members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Davao Region and the National Bureau of Investigation -Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) at a bar in Maa, Davao City on Friday evening, August 16, 2024.

According to netizens, Crist Briand Oncada or Brahder’s interpretation of his cause, “bless and love,” and his method of ‘meditation’ was different, as he had mentioned “marijuana” and his actions also related to the illegal drug.

This caught the attention of the authorities, who promptly conducted a buy-bust operation at the bar in Barangay Maa, where Oncada was running a small business, selling items like printed t-shirts and reportedly some vapes.

NBI Director Atty. Archie Albao revealed that the vapes he is selling contain ‘marijuana oil.’

“Marijuana Oil ang sulod sa mga vape nga iyang gidala,” Albao said.

When it was confirmed that the suspect was selling to undercover authorities, the vlogger was immediately arrested.

In his possession, authorities found a packet of what is believed to be dried marijuana leaves and a 30-milliliter (ml) bottle of suspected marijuana oil, which was the buy-bust item.

Also confiscated were a 2ml cartridge of suspected marijuana oil, another buy-bust item, and 38 pieces of self-sealing sachets of dried marijuana leaves weighing 35 grams with a value of P4,375.00.

Additionally, one cling wrap of dried marijuana leaves weighing 30 grams valued at P3,750, and a 30ml bottle of marijuana oil valued at P1,500 were seized.

Among the items confiscated by the police were 15 bottles labeled “love and respect” containing marijuana oil, three mobile phones, a sling bag, and the P1,000 buy-bust money.

According to a report from a news portal on social media, the suspect’s sibling expressed doubt about the incident in a Facebook post.

However, Albao stated that the "Marijuana Oil" inside the vapes was being sold for P200 to P500.

“Tambal man ang marijuana, dapat himoon kining legal diri sa Pilipinas,” said Lloyd, an 18-year-old “Gen Z” who is an avid fan of the suspect.

A tricycle driver opposed the idea that marijuana is a medicine, arguing that it can be abused.

“Tambal lagi pero maabuso man sa paggamit nga mao na ang tulay sa posibleng daghan nga krimen, dili gyod ni himuong legal,” said Leonardo Empis, a 45-year-old resident of Brgy 25-C, Poblacion, Davao City.

The vlogger is currently still in jail, and charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 are being prepared against him in court. JPC