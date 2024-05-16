Vloggers, influencers join forum promoting sustainable eco-tourism

A DAVAO City-based environment group conducted a forum in partnership with the City Government of Davao to promote sustainable eco-tourism among travel vloggers and influencers.

Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), a non-profit environmental organization dedicated to protecting watersheds in South Central Mindanao, held "The Greenfluencers," organized in partnership with various vloggers from Davao City.

The Greenfluencers aims to recognize the significant role of vloggers and influencers in informing and influencing the public toward responsible tourism in protected watershed areas. This is also aimed at addressing and mitigating the impact of illicit promotional practices on the city tourist spots.

Second District Councilor and committee chair on tourism and beautification, Al-Ryan Alejandre, emphasized the importance of responsible tourism.

"Let us promote and be responsible tourists in the city. We need to know the parameters of the tourism sites we promote. We need to first study if tourism is allowed in the area," he said.

Several vloggers and influencers, such as Viajero Davao Hikers League and Vlog ni Jem, actively engaged in the forum as they shared that they acquired valuable insights, lessons, and connections that could empower them to influence their audiences and positively contribute to environmental conservation.

They also acknowledged their past unawareness and rules violations, leading to a sense of accountability.

They added that they seize this discourse as an opportunity for introspection, learning, and personal growth.

"Pinaagi ani na forum nagpasalamat ko tungod kay na-educate ko. Sundon dapat nato ang legal policies (Through this forum, I am thankful because I have been educated. We should follow the legal policies)" Jemuel Olantao from Vlog ni Jem said.

He also emphasized the importance of reforestation and tree planting in addressing global warming, emphasizing its impact beyond Davao. He urged people to help limit the damage to the ozone layer by planting trees, which contributes to protecting Mother Nature.

Arturo Ensalada also stressed the need for personal responsibility in managing waste, encouraging everyone to carry their trash and even pick up litter left by others. He advocates for the "Leave no trace" principle, ensuring that natural sites remain unchanged after visits.

Both vloggers affirmed their commitment to leveraging their influence responsibly and pledged to actively inform and inspire the public, using their platforms to advocate for change and promote environmental awareness. They also expressed a sincere dedication to adhering to rules and regulations in their future endeavors, as they aim to catalyze meaningful change and foster a more conscious and informed society by bringing their knowledge to the forefront and sharing it with the world. Bianca Khu, DNSC Intern