VM Bautista denies family link to Davao Occidental 'ghost project'

THE influential Bautista family of Davao Occidental has strongly denied allegations linking them to a “ghost project” uncovered by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), calling the accusations “misleading, irresponsible, and politically motivated.”

Malita Vice Mayor Bradley Bautista defended his family in his Facebook post made public on September 30, 2025 stating that the controversial infrastructure project, a flood control system in the municipality of Jose Abad Santos (JAS) that was reportedly completed on paper but found missing or incomplete on site, is not under their jurisdiction and is outside the scope of their responsibilities in local government.

“The flood control project in question is NOT under our jurisdiction, and we do not interfere in congressional projects, nor do we benefit from them. Any insinuation that our entire family is involved in this issue is misleading, irresponsible, and politically motivated,” Bautista said.

Public service and track record

He also highlighted their long-standing public service track record, stating that his family has consistently upheld integrity and accountability in their roles in government.

“Yes — our family is engaged in public service. My father serves as the Governor, I serve as Vice Mayor of Malita, and my wife is a Municipal Councilor. We have always carried our responsibilities with integrity and accountability,” Bautista added.

The vice mayor condemned what he described as “vague accusations” and “guilt-by-association tactics” being used to tarnish their family’s reputation and the trust they have built among the people of Davao Occidental.

“We will not allow vague accusations and guilt-by-association tactics to tarnish our name, our work, or the trust placed in us by the people of Davao Occidental,” he said. “If there are legitimate concerns, we urge you: bring them to the proper investigative bodies. Let the facts come out — but do not throw mud hoping something sticks.”

Transparent governance

Bautista emphasized that their focus remains on transparent governance and genuine public service, not on political distractions.

The controversy follows a DPWH investigation into a P96.5 million flood control project in Barangay Culaman, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

Official records show that the project, implemented by St. Timothy Construction Company, awarded in 2021, was marked “completed” in 2022. However, a field inspection by the DPWH in September 2025 revealed that no actual construction had taken place.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon described the findings as “deeply alarming,” noting that taxpayer money appeared to have been fully disbursed despite the absence of physical infrastructure.

“These findings are a matter of serious concern,” Dizon said. “We are committed to exposing systemic corruption in infrastructure projects — from flood control systems to bridges — that exist only on paper but cost taxpayers billions.”

The Culaman Bridge Flood Control Project is among several infrastructure projects now under close scrutiny as part of a nationwide audit. Investigators also found discrepancies in documentation, including inconsistencies in project timelines and site locations. Some contractors, according to the DPWH, had already billed the government for works that had not even started.

Dizon, who also chairs the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), visited Davao Occidental last week as part of the ongoing investigation. He was accompanied by Benjamin “Benjie” Magalong, mayor of Baguio City and former ICI special adviser, who recently resigned from his advisory role to “protect the integrity of the commission” amid mounting political pressure.

The DPWH and ICI delegation also inspected the Culaman Bridge site and other high-value projects in the province. Their findings raised further questions about how the P96.5 million project was declared completed despite clear evidence to the contrary.

Nationwide investigation

Dizon said the investigation would not stop in Davao Occidental and would expand to other regions as part of a wider effort to identify ghost projects, misallocated funds, and possible collusion between contractors and government officials.

“We will hold anyone accountable — regardless of position or political influence,” Dizon added. “Public infrastructure is funded by taxpayers and must serve the people, not private interests.”

As the investigation unfolds, Vice Mayor Bautista urged the public and the media to focus on facts rather than politically charged accusations. He reiterated that his family has no involvement in congressional-level projects and has never benefited from them.

The DPWH and ICI are expected to release a full audit report on the Culaman Bridge and other questionable projects in Davao Occidental in the coming weeks. Until then, the Bautista family remains steadfast that their name will be cleared once the investigation is complete. DEF