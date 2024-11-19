VM candidate shot dead in SoCot

Davao

Authorities suspect political motives behind the fatal shooting of vice mayoralty candidate Jose "Bobot" Osorio at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Tangtangan, South Cotabato.
GENERAL SANTOS CITY — Authorities suspect political motives behind the fatal shooting of vice mayoralty candidate Jose "Bobot" Osorio at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Tangtangan, South Cotabato.

Osorio, the incumbent barangay captain of Bukay Pait, was sitting inside his eatery when two individuals entered and shot him. The suspects fled on a motorcycle towards Koronadal City.

Osorio was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival after sustaining six gunshot wounds. He was running for vice mayor in the 2025 midterm elections under former Mayor Benjamin Figueroa's group.

His family demands justice as the investigation continues under the Tangtangan Municipal Police Station. EEF

