VM Quitain urges embracing forefathers’ values at Heroes Day

"Let us also take this annual commemoration as an opportunity to further the legacy of our forefathers by instilling in the younger generation the virtues that will certainly form an important part of their lives as they navigate the uncertainties brought about by modern times," Quitain stated on Monday morning, August 26, 2024.

Quitain, alongside 2023 Datu Bago Awardee Brenda Sofronia Z. Barba and Police Colonel Paulino Zaulda Jr., deputy director for operations at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), led the wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldiers Monument, Osmeña Park, in honor of National Heroes Day.

Barba expressed that, beyond honoring the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country, Dabawenyos should also recognize those who aspire to emulate them. She noted that small acts of kindness toward those in need, when combined, constitute a form of heroism.

"Whether you are a man, a woman, a member of the LGBTQ, you are more qualified to be a hero," she said.

She also highlighted the role of teachers as heroes, acknowledging that they educate students with knowledge and values, prepare them for their future careers, and promote lifelong learning.

The event was a collaborative effort between the City Government of Davao and various organizations, including the Grand Lodge of the Free & Accepted Masons of the Philippines, Knights of Rizal, Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao City Fire District (BFP-DCFD), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Davao Region, Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, and the Consulate General of Indonesia. These groups also presented floral wreaths at the monument dedicated to the unknown heroes.

This year's National Heroes Day theme is "Kabayanihan ng Pilipino sa Panahon ng Pagbabago." RGP