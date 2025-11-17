VM Rigo backs INC’s rally for transparency

DAVAO City Acting Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte expressed support for the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) “Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy” in Manila, noting the significance of the church’s call for accountability despite having previously endorsed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the 2022 elections.

Duterte made the remarks to Davao reporters during the 90th anniversary of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the first launch of its traveling pop-up exhibit in Davao City, November 17, 2025.

“What you are doing is right. Let us fight for our country. I am here with you. Good luck, and the voice of the people is the voice of God,” Duterte said, expressing solidarity with rally participants.

According to the Manila Police District, around 630,000 people joined the rally on its first day, demanding transparency regarding alleged corruption in flood-control projects involving senior government officials and allies of Marcos.

Many of the projects were either constructed with substandard materials or never built, leaving communities vulnerable to flooding. Organizers emphasized that the gathering is open to non-members advocating government accountability.

Spokesperson Edwil Zabala stressed the peaceful nature of the protest: “We are not fighting the government. It is not our aim to bring down the government as an institution. This is our exercise of our right to freely express ourselves.”

The rally follows two destructive typhoons that killed over 250 people, many due to flooding, and comes days after President Marcos pledged arrests in the corruption case before Christmas. The controversy has intensified after former Ako Bicol Representative Zaldy Co released the third installment of his videotaped statement on Sunday, alleging that President Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez received up to P56 billion in kickbacks from flood-control projects. Co also claimed that Marcos was aware of these kickbacks and that Romualdez had even threatened to harm him over the matter, highlighting the growing political tension surrounding the scandal.

Security remains tight, with thousands of Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel deployed at Quirino Grandstand. On the first day, one attendee was hospitalized for gastrointestinal bleeding, while the Philippine Red Cross treated 85 people, with no major cases reported. The second day of the protest is ongoing.

INC’s political influence and shift

Historically, the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) is known for its bloc-voting system, providing significant support to candidates endorsed by its leadership. During the 2022 presidential election, the church endorsed Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte, leveraging its 2.5–3 million members to deliver crucial votes.

By 2025, however, INC has shifted from electoral support to mass mobilization demanding accountability, with an estimated 650,000 participants rallying in Manila over alleged P118.5 billion in mismanaged flood-control projects. DEF