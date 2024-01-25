VMO’s free medical, legal services serves more than 254 residents in Brgy. Indangan

Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain expressed his gratitude to the residents in the area who arrived early to avail of the services offered during the caravan. He also extended his gratitude to the barangay officials, as well as to the Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), for their support.

Quitain, during his speech, also shared several good news with the residents in the barangay. He also assured the public that the city government has prepared more projects that will benefit the Dabawenyos for 2024.

“For 2024, daghan kaayo’ng gwapo nga mga mahitabo pa sa Davao City. I think, every year we should surpass the performance of the previous year. So daghan mang gwapo nahitabo tung 2023, despite nga bag-o lang ta nigawas ug nahuman sa pandemic, karon wala na’y pandemic, so ato gyud mas bongga gyud ang atoang 2024. So hang on to your seats, maghulat lang ta for all the good things nga giplano ni Mayor Baste para sa Davao City [For 2024, there are a lot of good things in store for Davao City. I think, every year we should surpass the performance of the previous year. Although we are still recovering from the pandemic, there were a lot of good projects and plans that took place in 2023. Now that the pandemic is over, our 2024 will be more bountiful; so hold on tight to your seats, and just wait for the good things that Mayor Baste has planned for the city],” he said.

The caravan was a project of the VMO to ensure that every Dabawenyo has access to free healthcare and other essential services. CIO