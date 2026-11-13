Volleyball coach shot dead inside gym

A VOLLEYBALL coach of the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) team was shot dead by unidentified gunmen while conducting a training session inside a gym in Barangay Bago Gallera, Davao City, early evening on Thursday, November 12.

The victim was identified as Randy Ultado Maravillas, 35, who was holding a volleyball practice with high school varsity players at the time of the incident.

In a phone interview with SunStar Davao, Maj. Fil Anthony Manlatican, chief of the Baliok Police Station, said two unidentified suspects arrived at the gym on board a motorcycle and approached the victim while the training was ongoing.

"Usa ni siya ka volleyball coach, part sa Davraa team. While ongoing ang ilahang pag-practice sa high school varsity, naay duha ka unidentified na naka-motor nya nidool sa iyaha sa gym (He was a volleyball coach and part of the Davraa team. While the high school varsity team was conducting practice, two unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle approached him at the gym)," Manlatican said.

Based on initial police reports, one of the suspects entered the Suhai Gym in Purok 4 wearing a face mask, black shirt, black shorts, and a cap before shooting Maravillas in the head using a .45-caliber pistol.

The second suspect reportedly served as the getaway driver, waiting outside the area on a motorcycle before fleeing with the gunman after the shooting.

Maravillas sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead following the attack.

Police have yet to establish the motive behind the killing.

"As of now, wala pa'y motive sa pagpatay (there’s no motive yet for the killing)," Manlatican said.

Investigators are continuing their probe to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, establish the identities of the two suspects, and identify the possible motive behind the attack.

Authorities have yet to disclose further details as the investigation continues. DEF