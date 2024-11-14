Volunteer group initiative safeguards Davao's rivers

BANTAYO Aweg volunteers continue their community-based water monitoring efforts to ensure that the water quality of Panigan River, a vital drinking water source for Davao City, remains safe.
Frederick Paler, a Bantayo Aweg volunteer, explained on Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Baguio District, that they conduct monthly water monitoring with tools provided by the Davao-based environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS).
The monitoring includes phosphate, dissolved oxygen, nitrate, pH levels, color, and temperature.
“Kami mga Bantayog Aweg ginahimo ang among part isip Bantayog Aweg kay gani nagadumala ani sauna mao pa tung kanang akoang mga angkol pa sauna (We, the Bantayo Aweg, do our part, as even our uncles once led this initiative),” he said.
Paler highlighted the positive impact of their efforts, noting that the Panigan and Tamugan rivers have become crucial water sources for the city.
In addition to monitoring, the volunteers regularly conduct river cleanups and tree planting initiatives with Bantay Bukid to maintain the surrounding forest cover. They measure the river's physical characteristics, such as depth and width, and its flow by monitoring changes in river levels and flow speed.
Chemically, they check the river’s phosphate, nitrate, pH levels, and color. They aim for phosphate and nitrate levels to be zero, as these are pollutants from farming practices.
During the latest monitoring, the river's pH was neutral (7), indicating a healthy environment.
Peter Magandam from Idis noted that rainfall can affect water quality, often causing increases in phosphate and nitrate levels.
Despite this, the water has consistently met drinking standards since 2005, aided by initiatives like IDIS's Adopt-a-Riverbank program and the reduction of banana plantations.
Judy Ann Legaspi from Idis highlighted the need for regulating recreational activities along the rivers, encouraging visitors to dispose of trash responsibly. She also advocates for organic farming, as supported by Davao City’s Organic Agriculture Ordinance.
Idis hopes for the passage of the Panigan-Tamugan Ordinance, which would provide stronger protection for the watershed and raise public awareness.
Bantayo Aweg "River Watchers," a program founded in 2005, has been monitoring the rivers with volunteers from local tribes, promoting environmental stewardship and sustainability. RGP