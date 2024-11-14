Volunteer group initiative safeguards Davao's rivers

The monitoring includes phosphate, dissolved oxygen, nitrate, pH levels, color, and temperature.

“Kami mga Bantayog Aweg ginahimo ang among part isip Bantayog Aweg kay gani nagadumala ani sauna mao pa tung kanang akoang mga angkol pa sauna (We, the Bantayo Aweg, do our part, as even our uncles once led this initiative),” he said.

Paler highlighted the positive impact of their efforts, noting that the Panigan and Tamugan rivers have become crucial water sources for the city.

In addition to monitoring, the volunteers regularly conduct river cleanups and tree planting initiatives with Bantay Bukid to maintain the surrounding forest cover. They measure the river's physical characteristics, such as depth and width, and its flow by monitoring changes in river levels and flow speed.