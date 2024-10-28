Volunteer group wraps up ‘Padayon’ series

IN A significant finale to its three-year ‘Padayon’ journey, I am MAD (Making A Difference) Volunteers, Inc. recently hosted an engaging gathering at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, uniting over 460 youth in a vibrant celebration of mental health advocacy.

Through inspiring narratives, heartfelt poetry, and engaging performances, the ‘MAD Talks Padayon’ event highlighted the vital role of community support in addressing mental health challenges, fostering a renewed commitment among youth to embrace volunteerism and advocate for mental health awareness.

The event featured poems from Mga Tala at Tula (MTAT) Community from author Ron Canimo and centered on the theme “Nagmahal, Nasaktan, Nagvolunteer at Padayon!” It emphasized the profound impact of life, love, grief, and volunteerism on mental health and resilience.

The power of poetry and storytelling

Canimo captivated the audience with his poem “911” from Sa Buwan Kita Natagpuan, sharing how writing helped him through dark times. “Mas gusto mong gumising sa umaga na alam mong may handang umunawa sa’yo, at sa mga gabing pagod ka, gusto mo ng pangangamusta…” he shared during his poetry reading.

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Sky Quizon candidly shared his journey with multiple mental health disorders, highlighting how these challenges have shaped his resilience and gratitude for life.

I am MAD co-founder Christian Marx Rivero highlighted the organization's growth from two volunteers to nearly 600, impacting over 4,600 students in 14 years. “Piliin maging bahagi ng solusyon, hindi ng problema,” he emphasized, showcasing the passion behind their success.

In the ‘Kwentong Nagmahal’ segment, volunteer lead for international relations Jao Jundam remembered his best friend Bea, who passed away during the pandemic, reflecting on their deep bond.

Jake A. Villanueva, I am MAD’s content lead, opened up about his grief after losing his grandmother and mother in 2022, discussing the challenges of vulnerability and finding peace amid loss.

Kaye Chia, team lead for a MAD Camp, shared how life-saving surgery led her to discover her purpose through volunteering.

Mental health coach Ymari Kristia Pascua reflected on her journey, emphasizing self-care, self-love, and the importance of a strong support system.

“As part of the FEU Anti-Bullying Core Group, I’ve seen how a single story can impact many souls. Our scars show how we’ve lived through pain. I’m grateful to be part of MAD Talks Padayon 2024, advocating for mental health awareness,” said attendee Berlheyn Maggay.

Final chapter of ‘MAD Talks Padayon’

During the event, I am MAD co-founder and chief executive volunteer Mark Conrad Ravanzo announced the conclusion of the ‘MAD Talks Padayon’ series. “With heavy hearts but smiles on our faces, we announce the end of our MAD Talks Padayon series,” he stated.

Ravanzo emphasized that the true measure of success in advocacy is recognizing when a project is no longer needed because its impact has taken root and change is underway.

“We’re saying farewell to our MAD Talks Padayon not because we didn’t succeed, but because our success allows us to shift our focus to the advocacies that other volunteers need,” he added.

The ‘MAD Talks Padayon’ series began in 2022 at RCBC Theater in Makati City and continued in 2023 at Jose Rizal University Theater in Mandaluyong City.

In its final run, I am MAD collaborated with SM Cares and the National Youth Commission to engage local youth leaders and students, empowering them to champion mental health advocacy. The initiative was also supported by CID Communication, Photo X Media Studios, Delight 37:4, PageOne Media Group, WhenInManila.com, and The New Channel.

The dawn of ‘Padayon’ journal

Following the announcement, the organizing team launched the journal Sa Ngayon, Padayon, unveiling its cover to mark a new project dedicated to capturing the inspiring stories of I am MAD volunteers alongside inspiring poems from Mga Tala at Tula by @roncanimoph.

Designed for reflection and action, the journal offers a space to document one's journey and celebrate commitment to making a difference. With two limited-edition designs (Alon and Alaala), the ‘Padayon’ journal is now available for preorder at bit.ly/PadayonJournalOrderForm.

The event, hosted by Minette Geñorga, Lorrie Ople, and Lee Gerona, showcased captivating performances, including a magical exhibition by Impossibros and musical numbers by Kyle Ralvin Pasajol and Derick “OC-J” Gernale.

As the program wrapped up, I am MAD encouraged everyone to support future advocacy initiatives that aim to make a positive impact in the country, ending with a heartfelt rendition of “Seasons of Love” performed alongside its dedicated volunteers.

For updates, partnerships, and volunteer opportunities, visit I am MAD’s Facebook page at fb.com/IamMakingADifference. PR