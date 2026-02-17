Von Jabagaton: Mindanao’s voice in Asean youth peacebuilding

IN A quiet barangay in Bislig, Surigao del Sur, where mornings break gently and communities know one another by name, a young boy grew up listening more than he spoke. That boy was Von Jabagaton and long before he stood on an international stage as an Asean Youth Peace Ambassador, he was simply a son of Mindanao shaped by community, humility, and service.
Today, at 24, Von carries titles that stretch beyond borders: Asean Youth Peace Ambassador, Project Chair of the AYPP Alumni Network, and People’s Choice Peacebuilder Awardee. But his story is not about titles; it is about trajectory from micro to macro, from barangay conversations to regional diplomacy, and about bringing the vibrancy of Mindanao and Davao to the international peacebuilding arena.
A non-linear path toward purpose
Von’s academic journey mirrors his evolving understanding of service. He began in the Humanities and Social Sciences strand, nurturing an early interest in people, narratives, and systems. He then pursued a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy at the University of the Immaculate Conception, grounding himself in health sciences.
Today, he is completing his Master of Public Administration (MPA), majoring in Public Policy at Ateneo de Davao University.
It may seem like a winding road, from humanities to pharmacy to public policy, but for Von, it was never random.
“I never had a linear trajectory,” he reflects. “From humanities to health sciences and eventually to public policy, it reflects my search for where service and impact truly meet.”
Moving from Bislig to Davao for higher education expanded his lens. He began to see how health systems, governance, and social cohesion are deeply intertwined and how peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of working systems, inclusive leadership, and accessible opportunities.
“My community taught me that peace is built through systems that work, leaders who listen, and opportunities that reach the margins,” he says. “My role is not to save communities, but to walk with them, listen deeply, and help create spaces where voices are valued.”
Finding his voice, finding his platform
In Davao, Von joined the Durian Toastmasters Club, where for two years, he immersed himself in a culture of communication, critical thinking, and leadership. Surrounded by seasoned speakers and mentors, he refined his ability to articulate not just ideas but conviction.
It was through this circle that he was introduced to the Rotary Club of Waling-Waling Davao (RCWWD), a local chapter of Rotary International committed to humanitarian service and leadership development.
RCWWD did more than endorse him. They entrusted him.
“They gave me a platform where my ideas were valued as a young leader from Mindanao,” Von shares. “Their trust strengthened my confidence and deepened my understanding of service-driven leadership rooted in long-term impact.”
Through RCWWD’s support, Von became part of the Founding Cohort of the Rotary Asean Youth Peacebuilders Programme (AYPP), held in January 2026 at Sunway University in Malaysia. There, alongside 43 youth leaders from 11 Asean countries, he represented not just himself but Mindanao.
Representing Mindanao on the Asean Stage
In a region often framed through narratives of conflict, Von chose to present a different story: one of resilience, diversity, and vibrant community leadership.
His authenticity resonated.
He was awarded the People’s Choice Peacebuilder Award, reflecting the trust and respect of his peers across Asean. He also received the Most Innovative Peacebuilding Idea Award, recognizing his bold and creative approach to addressing complex social challenges.
“I believe what resonated most was authenticity and empathy,” he says. “I lead by listening, collaborating, and creating safe spaces for dialogue.”
His leadership was not performative, but it was grounded in lived experience. In every conversation, he carried with him the quiet strength of Bislig and the dynamic pulse of Davao — cities and communities often misunderstood, yet rich with culture, intellect, and grassroots leadership.
Through his new role as Project Chair in the AYPP Alumni Network, Von is now focused on translating regional learnings into local action. He plans to introduce youth-led dialogue spaces, mentorship programs, and community-based peace initiatives tailored to the realities of Mindanao.
His vision is clear: peace must be localized, inclusive, and sustained.
From the margins to the center
For young people in far-flung communities who doubt whether their voices can reach beyond their barangay, Von offers this message: “Your lived experience is your strength. Leadership is not defined by proximity to power. It is defined by credibility, competence, and courage.”
He acknowledges that opportunity is never evenly distributed. Yet his own journey from a small, quiet barangay in Bislig to an Asean platform proves that consistent learning, service, and showing up can bridge distances once thought impossible.
“When you keep learning, serving, and showing up, your voice will reach places you never imagined.”
A story larger than one individual
Von Jabagaton’s story is ultimately not just his own. It is a story of Mindanao’s evolving narrative from conflict headlines to peace innovation. It is a story of Davao’s vibrancy, where young leaders are being formed at the intersections of health, governance, and civic engagement. And it is a story of how global platforms can amplify local truths.
From barangay pathways in Bislig to dialogue halls in Malaysia, Von’s journey reminds us that peacebuilding is not a grand gesture. It is built in classrooms, in community halls, in mentorship circles, and in the quiet decision to listen before speaking.
And sometimes, it begins in a small province with someone who simply chooses to care. DEF