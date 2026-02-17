Von Jabagaton: Mindanao’s voice in Asean youth peacebuilding

IN A quiet barangay in Bislig, Surigao del Sur, where mornings break gently and communities know one another by name, a young boy grew up listening more than he spoke. That boy was Von Jabagaton and long before he stood on an international stage as an Asean Youth Peace Ambassador, he was simply a son of Mindanao shaped by community, humility, and service.

Today, at 24, Von carries titles that stretch beyond borders: Asean Youth Peace Ambassador, Project Chair of the AYPP Alumni Network, and People’s Choice Peacebuilder Awardee. But his story is not about titles; it is about trajectory from micro to macro, from barangay conversations to regional diplomacy, and about bringing the vibrancy of Mindanao and Davao to the international peacebuilding arena.

A non-linear path toward purpose

Von’s academic journey mirrors his evolving understanding of service. He began in the Humanities and Social Sciences strand, nurturing an early interest in people, narratives, and systems. He then pursued a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy at the University of the Immaculate Conception, grounding himself in health sciences.

Today, he is completing his Master of Public Administration (MPA), majoring in Public Policy at Ateneo de Davao University.

It may seem like a winding road, from humanities to pharmacy to public policy, but for Von, it was never random.

“I never had a linear trajectory,” he reflects. “From humanities to health sciences and eventually to public policy, it reflects my search for where service and impact truly meet.”

Moving from Bislig to Davao for higher education expanded his lens. He began to see how health systems, governance, and social cohesion are deeply intertwined and how peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of working systems, inclusive leadership, and accessible opportunities.

“My community taught me that peace is built through systems that work, leaders who listen, and opportunities that reach the margins,” he says. “My role is not to save communities, but to walk with them, listen deeply, and help create spaces where voices are valued.”