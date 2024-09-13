Voters told to beat registration deadline

THE Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) urged Dabawenyos to visit its satellite stations and offices for voter registration before Sept. 30, 2024.

Lawyer Gay Enumerables, the assistant regional director of the Comelec Davao, said during the I-Speak media forum on Thursday, September 13, 2024, that it is also the deadline for reactivation or correction of voter registration.

“Gina-awhag namo ang kadtong mga wala pa nagabisita sa Comelec na gusto magparehistro, magpa reactivate or magpa-correct sa ilang registration records. Please visit the Comelec offices kay September 30 na ang atong deadline (We urge those who have not yet visited the Comelec to register, reactivate or correct their registration records. Please visit the Comelec offices because our deadline is on Sept. 30),” Enumerables said, adding that the public may visit the satellite registration areas in various areas within the city.

She said that as of September 12, the satellite registration areas for the first district were updated with Gaisano Mall Bajada as an additional satellite registration site, replacing Felcris Centrale for the September 26-28 and 30 schedule.

Enumerables said other first district satellite centers will be at SM City Mall of Davao (September 17-18, September 24-25), Ateneo de Davao Jacinto (September 19-20), Barangay Catalunan Grande Elementary School Gym (September 21), and Gaisano Mall of Bajada (September 26-28 and September 30).

For the second district, registrants could visit the Mapula Barangay Hall on September 12 and SM Lanang Premier from September 17-30.

For the third district, the satellite center at Gaisano àGrand Mall of Calinan will cater to registrants from September 17-21 and at Vista Mall Davao from September 24-28.

“The total number of applications processed is 343, 239. This is from February 12 to September 7,“ Enumerable said. She added that the number constitutes applications for registration, transfer, reactivation, and correction.

Those who seek to register at the satellite sites should bring with them their filled-up application form and present a valid government ID. Barangay Certifications are also accepted, however, such should contain the picture of the applicant. CIO