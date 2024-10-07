Voters urged to choose advocates of prostituted women

A NON-GOVERNMENT organization (NGO) is urging the public to choose politicians who will prioritize the welfare of prostituted women, coinciding with the celebration of the International Day of No Prostitution (IDNP).

Lory Pabunag, chairperson of Lawig Bubai, emphasized during the ISpeak media forum on the morning of October 7, 2024, at SM City Davao that the upcoming election presents an opportunity for politicians to advocate for women and children affected by prostitution and sexual trafficking.

"Tinuod naay mga balaod nagaprotekta sa mga batang babae pero daghan gihapon nagasulod kay dili maapil sa mga non-government organizations sama sa Lawig Bubai ang katung mga kababaihan nga masulod sa ing atu nga situation (There are indeed laws protecting young girls, but many still fall victim because NGOs like Lawig Bubai cannot support all women in these situations)," he said.

Pabunag stressed the need for politicians to implement services and programs specifically designed for women and youth, emphasizing that action is just as important as words.

Jeanette Ampog, executive director of Talikala Inc., echoed her sentiments, stating that support for prostituted women should extend beyond the IDNP celebration. She called for increased services for women and children, highlighting that many existing laws are not effectively enforced.

As of 2024, Lawig Bubai has around 1,294 members aged between 10 and 76. Both Talikala and Lawig Bubai estimate that there are approximately 600 to 700 prostituted women in Davao City and about 3,000 unregistered freelancers—young women engaged in online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (Osaec). RGP