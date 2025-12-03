VP calls out DTI over ‘unrealistic’ ₱500-Noche Buena budget guide

VICE President Sara Duterte pushed back against the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) claim that ₱500 is enough for a Filipino family’s Noche Buena, saying the amount has long fallen short of holiday needs.

“Matagal na, na hindi kasya ang 500 pesos para sa Noche Buena ng pamilya (₱500 hasn’t been enough for a family’s Noche Buena for a long time),” Duterte said in a media interview on December 1 in The Hague, Netherlands. “In fact, yung sa amin na pinamimigay kapag Pasko, nasa P2,100 na yun ma’am eh. Ano yun ma’am, spaghetti and yung salad pack (In fact, what we give out during Christmas now costs around ₱2,100. That already includes spaghetti and a salad pack).”

Her remarks came a day after her brother, Davao City First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, challenged public officials to buy Noche Buena items worth ₱500 at neighbourhood stores to understand the burden Filipino families face.

"Next time, bago kayo mag-defend ng ganyang klaseng insulto sa sambayanan, try niyong mag-grocery challenges sa tindahan sa kanto. Doon niyo mararamdaman ang tunay na presyo ng buhay – hindi yung presyo sa mundo nitong puro press release (Before you defend that kind of insult to the public, try a grocery challenge at the store on the corner. That’s where you feel the real cost of living, not the prices in some world of press releases)," he said in his statement on December 1, 2025.

He added that ₱500 “cannot even buy a thin ham,” criticizing what he described as an “imaginary shopping mall” mindset among officials who insist it is enough.

DTI earlier said a family of four can prepare spaghetti, macaroni salad, fruit salad, and ham with a ₱500 budget. Its sample price guide placed the total at ₱526, including ₱78.50 for spaghetti ingredients (₱30 for noodles and ₱48.50 for sauce ) and ₱152.44 for macaroni salad (₱40.95 macaroni noodles ₱40.95, ₱55 mayonnaise, and ₱56.60 cheese).

DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said a family of four or fewer could still prepare a “decent Noche Buena” with ₱500. Her statement, however, drew swift criticism online, with many questioning whether the estimate reflects actual market prices. RGP