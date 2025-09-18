VP calls Romualdez resignation 'calculated political ploy'

VICE President Sara Duterte said she has no direct reaction to the sudden resignation of House Speaker Martin Romualdez on September 17, but called the move a calculated political ploy planned with the backing of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Well, wala akong reaction sa resignation niya. Meron lang akong reaction sa kung anong ginagawa ni BBMM. Hindi niya dapat hinahayaan ang mga congressman na basta na lang umalis ng bansa o basta na lang mag-resign, to evade accountability doon sa nakita natin sa pag chop-chop sa budget natin (I don’t have any reaction to his resignation. What I do react to is what BBMM is doing. He shouldn’t allow congressmen to just leave the country or suddenly resign to evade accountability for what we saw in the slicing up of our budget),” Duterte told reporters on September 18 during the opening of the 27th Davao Agri-Trade Expo (Date) and the 8th Davao Investment Conference (Davao Icon) at SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang.

Duterte said Romualdez must still be held accountable for alleged corruption, pointing to his “lavish lifestyle” and supposed use of public funds to buy properties abroad.

She also warned the public not to be deceived by the timing of his resignation, noting that his replacement, Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, is closely tied to Isabela Gov. Rodolfo “Rodito” Albano and Deputy Speaker Antonio “Tonypet” Albano, both longtime allies of Romualdez.

“I am sure [Dy] is a good person. I have met him several times. Di ko sya masabit na warlord; ang may hawak ng Isabela ay si Governor Rodito Albano. Si Rodito at Toneypet Albano ay dati, di ko alam kung hanggang ngayon, ay nasa circle yan ni Romualdez. Isang grupo yan sila (I am sure Dy is a good person. I have met him several times. I cannot tag him as a warlord, but the one holding power in Isabela is Governor Rodito Albano. Rodito and Tonypet Albano were once part of Romualdez’s circle, though I’m not sure if that’s still the case today. They all belong to the same group)," Duterte said.

According to her, the shake-up in the House leadership is part of a broader plan between Marcos Jr. and Romualdez to influence the passage of the 2026 national budget and strengthen their political footing for the 2028 presidential elections.

Earlier this year, Duterte accused Romualdez and Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co of pocketing portions of the national budget. Both lawmakers have since been linked to a multibillion-peso flood control scandal involving alleged substandard projects, bid-rigging, and misuse of public funds.

Co remains in the United States receiving medical care, House spokesperson Princess Abante clarified on September 4, amid questions about his extended absence from Congress. Records show Co was absent with notice twice, absent without notice three times, and excused seven times between July 29 and August 27. Opposition lawmakers also noted that he has not been seen in plenary sessions for weeks.

Dy, a scion of the influential Dy political clan of Isabela, first entered politics in 1998 as Cauayan City mayor and later served as Isabela governor starting in 2010 after defeating Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Grace Padaca. His family has held power in the province since the 1970s, led by his late father, former governor Faustino Dy Sr.

Duterte is set to leave for Japan this evening to meet the Filipino community for a rally and other activities. DEF