VP Duterte: PH is currently governed by ‘dishonest’ officials

VICE President Sara Duterte said the country is currently governed by “dishonest” officials.

In a statement posted on her official Facebook page on Wednesday, August 7, Duterte first thanked the six Muslim tribes in Davao City who showed their intent to be her security detail, after the Philippine National Police (PNP) recalled 75 police personnel assigned to her protection.

“Nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat sa aking mga kababayan na kabilang sa anim na Muslim Tribes mula sa Davao City. Maraming salamat sa aking mga kapatid na Iranun, Kagan, Maguindanao, Maranao, Sama at Tausug, para sa walang takot na pagpapahayag ng suporta at kagustuhang tumulong para sa kaligtasan ko at ng aking pamilya (I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my fellow countrymen belonging to the six Muslim Tribes in Davao City. Thank you to my Iranun, Kagan, Maguindanao, Marano, Sama and Tausug brothers for your fearless show of support and aspiration to help in securing me and my family)” she said.

Duterte, however, said that the security of the entire country should be the utmost priority.

Without specifying, she is dismayed that the current administration is poorly running the country.

“Ang Pilipinas ay pinamumunuan dapat ng mga taong may malasakit at kakayanan para itaguyod ang malinis na pamahalaan at pag-unlad ng bayan. Subalit ang Pilipinas ngayon ay pinamumunuan ng mga taong walang katapatan sa trabahong sinumpaan. Kaya ang tanging nananaig sa atin ay takot para sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak (The Philippines should be administered by people who have the heart and ability to run a clean government and develop the nation. But the Philippines currently is governed by people who are not sincere to their sworn duty, that is why we fear for the future of our children),” Duterte said.

The vice president criticized the government for lacking a flood-control master plan following the onslaught of the super typhoon Carina.

She also slammed the reallocation of funding intended for PhilHealth.

“[K]ukunan pa ng pondo upang magamit sa mga bagay na walang kinalaman sa kalusugan ng tao,” the second highest official of the country said.

She also slammed some Congress officials for prioritizing political issues instead of addressing other social issues requiring legislative measures.

Duterte also criticized airport officials for their lack of effort in advocating for a “world-class” facility for the safety and convenience of passengers.

“Subalit ang Pilipinas ngayon ay may mga opisyal ng paliparan na tikom-bibig ukol sa banta ng seguridad, at hindi man lang nagsasagawa ng masusing imbestigasyon tuwing may banta tulad ng pagpapasapubliko ng video footage, flight details at iba pang maseselang impormasyon ng mga pasahero, kahit pa ng mga menor de edad (But the Philippines now has airport officials who are tight-lipped regarding the threat of secuty, who didn’t even conduct a thorough investigation during a threat like making the video footage public, flight details, and other sensitive information about the passengers, including the minors),” she said.

Recently, the vice president became controversial after her photos at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport circulated online amid the onslaught of a typhoon. Duterte confirmed that she went to Germany with her family, stating that her travel had been planned and approved even before the calamity.

“We, Filipinos, deserve more than what we are hearing and seeing from the government right now. We, Filipinos, deserve better,” Duterte said. RGL