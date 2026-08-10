VP: Flood-control efforts should not focus on Davao City alone

VICE President Sara Z. Duterte said the national government should not limit its flood-control interventions to Davao City, stressing that flood-prone communities across the Philippines require equal attention as extreme rainfall and storms continue to threaten lives and livelihoods.

Duterte made the call during a media interview on August 6, 2026, on the sidelines of the Misa sa Pasalamat held as part of the Kadayawan Festival in Davao City, amid renewed discussions over the need for stronger flood-mitigation measures in the city.

Her remarks came as Davao City appeared to face heightened scrutiny over the effectiveness and implementation of its flood-control and drainage projects, while the national government continues to face questions over the allocation, construction, and monitoring of billions of pesos worth of flood-control infrastructure nationwide.

“Yes, the government should focus on floods in all areas of the Philippines, not just Davao City. Because there are also floods in Ilocos, there are also floods in Pampanga, in Bulacan — all low-lying areas during heavy rains and storms need to be focused on, because there is a risk that someone will die due to floods,” Duterte stated.

The Vice President said flood mitigation should be treated as a nationwide concern, particularly in low-lying and highly vulnerable communities where heavy rains can quickly result in dangerous flooding.

She pointed to flood-prone areas in Northern and Central Luzon, saying agricultural and residential communities outside Mindanao also face serious risks during prolonged rainfall and typhoons.

“So, it shouldn’t just be Davao City, it should be the entire country — because the President is the President of the entire country,” Duterte remarked.

Davao City’s flood projects under scrutiny

Duterte’s statement comes as flood-control infrastructure in Davao City continues to draw national attention.

In July, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon personally inspected flood-affected areas in Davao City and ordered the immediate repair of a flood-control dike in Bangkal, Talomo District. Dizon expressed frustration that billions of pesos had been allocated for flood mitigation in the city since 2019, yet several projects remained unfinished. The DPWH also moved to accelerate the completion of a P83-million storm drainage project in Dacudao, Davao City, with the agency targeting completion by the end of August.

The developments followed flooding in several parts of Davao City that prompted renewed calls for a comprehensive review of the city's drainage and flood-control systems.

The controversy has also been linked to questions surrounding infrastructure spending during the previous administration.

DPWH records previously confirmed that Davao City’s First District received about P49.8 billion in infrastructure allocations from 2020 to 2022, covering 710 projects. Of this amount, DPWH-11 said about P8 billion went specifically to flood-control projects, with the remainder covering various infrastructure works.

The figures became a major point of political debate after lawmakers raised questions over whether the scale of spending translated into effective flood protection.

In May 2026, House Deputy Minority Leader Antonio Tinio also sought an Ombudsman investigation into up to P4.4 billion worth of flood-control projects in Davao City’s First District. Tinio said his review of 121 DPWH contracts from 2019 to 2022 found 80 projects with possible red flags, including alleged overlapping contracts, double funding and missing project details. The allegations remain matters for investigation and have not been established as criminal wrongdoing.

Nationwide flood-control spending

The national government has maintained a large-scale flood-management program covering communities, river basins and drainage systems across the country. For the 2026 fiscal year, the government's budget documents allocated P235.1 billion for locally funded DPWH flood-management projects, while the overall DPWH Flood Management Program was set at about P250.8 billion when foreign-assisted projects were included.

The program targets the construction of 1,810 flood-mitigation structures and drainage systems, as well as the construction or rehabilitation of 835 flood-control facilities in major river basins and along principal rivers.

The scale of the program reflects the government's recognition that flooding problem is not confined to a single city or region.

Recent incidents across Mindanao have also underscored the need for broader intervention. In July, heavy rains associated with the southwest monsoon affected thousands of families in the Davao Region, while flooding in Sultan Kudarat submerged five villages and affected around 500 families.

At the national level, the government's flood-control program has also been clouded by investigations into alleged anomalous and so-called ghost projects.

The Department of Justice reported in July that the government had recovered more than P841 million in cash linked to investigations into alleged ghost flood-control projects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., meanwhile, has said government infrastructure spending is being subjected to closer monitoring amid the controversy. The administration has cited mechanisms including the Transparency Portal and Integrity Chain as part of efforts to improve oversight of DPWH projects and their funding.

The Vice President's remarks also place the responsibility squarely on the national government to balance localized interventions with a broader disaster-resilience strategy, particularly as low-lying communities in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao remain exposed to increasingly severe rainfall events. DEF