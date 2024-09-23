VP Sara advocates family meals, food crisis awareness

VICE President Sara Duterte emphasized the importance of family meals in celebration of Family Week, while also urging awareness of the food crisis many Filipinos face.

In her statement on Monday, September 23, 2024, Duterte highlighted the significance of family meals for creating lasting memories and fostering a peaceful, successful life. She encouraged everyone to reflect on the value of simple gatherings, noting that these moments strengthen family bonds.

“Pagkakataon ito upang pagnilayan natin ang kahalagahan ng simpleng pagsalo-salo ng biyaya na okasyon din para sa pagbuo ng mga alaala bilang isang pamilya na nagmamahalan (This is an opportunity for us to reflect on the importance of sharing meals, which also helps build memories within a loving family),” she said.

Duterte added that Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day reflects the simplicity of many Filipino families' lives and promotes peaceful and sustainable livelihoods. She also reminded the public to consider the food security challenges faced by many Filipinos.

“Gayunpaman, paalahanan sana tayo ng pagdiriwang na ito sa hinaharap na krisis sa pagkain ng maraming Pilipino (This celebration should serve as a reminder of the food crisis affecting many Filipinos),” she said.

She expressed hope that every Filipino will find relief, especially those who are ill or struggling.

The observance of Family Week is based on Memorandum Circular No. 64, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, in line with Proclamation No. 60 (series of 1992), which designates the last week of September as Family Week. Proclamation No. 326 (series of 2012) further declares every fourth Monday of September as Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga.

The memo states that government offices under the Executive branch will suspend work on September 23, 2024, starting at 3:00 p.m., encouraging employees to participate in Family Week activities. Other government branches, independent bodies, and the private sector are also urged to consider suspending work to allow workers to celebrate the 32nd National Family Week. RGP