VP Sara aids flood victims, stresses unity, family planning

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte visited families affected by the recent heavy flooding in Bago Aplaya, Davao City on Friday, November 10, 2023.

As a former Davao City mayor, Duterte reached out to the affected families and the barangay officials in the aftermath of the flooding that impacted several barangays in the city.

During her visit, she spoke with the former barangay captain, the current captain, and the newly elected captain, who provided insights into the extent of the river's water level during the flood.

Duterte expressed gratitude to the outgoing and incoming barangay captains for their collaboration in the evacuation efforts.

"Pinasalamatan ko silang tatlo sa kanilang pagkakaisa sa pagtulong sa mga tao. Malaki ang tulong ng Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Mitigation Response Team sa kanilang alisto na pagresponde at pagbigay ng utos ng pre-emptive evacuation. Dahil dito walang namatay, nalunod o nawala na tao sa baha (I thank the three of them for their unity in helping the people. The Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Mitigation Response Team played a significant role in their prompt response and issuance of pre-emptive evacuation orders. Because of this, there were no casualties or missing persons due to the flood)," she added.

Among the evacuees was a 12-day-old infant, safely evacuated with the parents.

Duterte took the opportunity to remind parents in the center to practice family planning based on their financial capabilities.

"Pinaalalahanan ko rin ang mga residente na magkaroon sila ng tamang family planning batay sa kanilang kakayahang pinansiyal upang mapanigurado na matapos ng pag-aaral ang mga anak nila at gumanda ang buhay nila (I also remind the residents to have proper family planning based on their financial capacity to ensure that their children finish their studies and improve their lives)," the vice president said.

She assured that her office, the Office of the Vice President (OVP)-Davao, would assist the families affected by the calamity.

On the night of November 8, 2023, heavy rainfall led to widespread flooding in several barangays in Davao City, particularly affecting Bago Gallera, Bago Aplaya, Talomo Proper, Matina Aplaya, Maa, and Baliok.

According to the latest data from the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), six houses were destroyed, and four houses were partially damaged.

The three destroyed houses are located in Bago Gallera, and the remaining three houses are in Catalunan Pequeño. The four partially damaged houses are also in Catalunan Pequeño.RGL