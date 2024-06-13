VP Sara also awaiting docs on Baste’s alleged suspension

VICE President Sara Duterte stated that they would await the arrival of documents following rumors regarding the potential suspension of her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

“Wala koy nahibal-an na information about suspension ni Mayor Baste Duterte ug duna may ing ana nga papel or documents nga suspension niya hulaton nalang natu and let us wait ug unsa ang legal action ni Mayor Baste (I am not aware of any information regarding Mayor Baste Duterte's suspension. If there are indeed papers or documents concerning his suspension, we should wait for them and allow Mayor Baste to take appropriate legal action),” she said in a media interview, on Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, at Rizal Park in Davao City.

The issue surfaced after former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque claimed on an SMNI News program that the Davao City mayor is the next target of an alleged suspension orchestrated by the current administration.

In response, the younger Duterte conveyed during his speech at the Barangayan Serbisyo Caravan at Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Sr. Elementary School on June 8, 2024, that government personnel should remain committed to their duties regardless of any rumors surrounding his alleged suspension.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the stability of the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao and ensuring the city's peace.

During his speech at the Araw ng Barangay Tan-awe on June 10, 2024, Sebastian expressed confidence in Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., the next in line. He stated that he is not troubled by the possibility of his suspension amid his ongoing conflict with the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Recalling his statements at the 'Hakbang ng Maisug-Leaders Forum for Transparency, Accountability, Peace, and Security' held on January 28, 2024, at the Grand Men Seng Hotel in Magallanes, Davao City, Mayor Duterte urged the President to step down if lacking passion and devotion to the nation. He stressed the importance of sincere commitment to the country's welfare.

Addressing the issue of Sebastian’s alleged suspension, Davao City Councilor Bonz Andre A. Militar stated during his privilege speech on June 11, 2024, that the rumored suspension of Sebastian as Mayor "caused unease and speculation" among Dabawenyos.

Militar underscored the importance of not "jumping to conclusions" based on unreliable information and urged Dabawenyos to support transparency and unity, regardless of the veracity of the reports surrounding Duterte and Quitain's suspension. RGP