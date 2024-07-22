VP Sara, Bong Go skip Marcos' Sona

VICE President Sara Duterte and Senator Bong Go did not attend the third State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 22.
According to Valiente News, the Vice President’s office announced that Duterte would not be watching the SONA on TV or online. She was in Bohol to attend the wake of Vice Governor Dionisio Victor Balite, who passed away on July 17.
“She is currently in Bohol to empathize with the Boholanos for the death of their vice governor, as well as to uplift the general mood of the people brought about by the suspension of their duly-elected local officials,” the Office of the Vice President said. “It is also Bohol Day today, which makes it an opportune time for the Vice President to bring a message of hope — na may Diyos na nagbabantay sa atin, at sa pamamagitan ng pagtutulungan at pagsisikap, magagawa natin ayusin ang Bayan muli (It is also Bohol Day today, which makes it an opportune time for the Vice President to bring a message of hope — that God is watching over us, and through cooperation and effort, we can rebuild the town again),” the OVP said.
Previously, Duterte announced in Davao City that she would not attend Marcos’ Sona and had appointed herself as “designated survivor.” She recently handed over her position as Education Secretary to former Senator Sonny Angara on July 18 after formally resigning for undisclosed reasons.
Meanwhile, Go posted a video of himself undergoing a medical checkup, explaining that he needed to ensure he was physically fit to continue serving the public. “Kailangan ko muna magpa-stress echo [test] para masigurong physically fit ako na patuloy umikot sa buong bansa para sa walang tigil na pagseserbisyo (I first need to undergo a stress echo [test] to ensure that I am physically fit to continue traveling throughout the country to serve continually)," he said.
Although Go reiterated his support for the Marcos administration, he emphasized that actions speak louder than words. He had attended the third session of the 19th Congress on Monday morning.
Marcos delivered his third Sona at the Batasang Pambansa, where he highlighted his administration’s accomplishments. RGL