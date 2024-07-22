VP Sara, Bong Go skip Marcos' Sona

According to Valiente News, the Vice President’s office announced that Duterte would not be watching the SONA on TV or online. She was in Bohol to attend the wake of Vice Governor Dionisio Victor Balite, who passed away on July 17.

“She is currently in Bohol to empathize with the Boholanos for the death of their vice governor, as well as to uplift the general mood of the people brought about by the suspension of their duly-elected local officials,” the Office of the Vice President said. “It is also Bohol Day today, which makes it an opportune time for the Vice President to bring a message of hope — na may Diyos na nagbabantay sa atin, at sa pamamagitan ng pagtutulungan at pagsisikap, magagawa natin ayusin ang Bayan muli (It is also Bohol Day today, which makes it an opportune time for the Vice President to bring a message of hope — that God is watching over us, and through cooperation and effort, we can rebuild the town again),” the OVP said.

Previously, Duterte announced in Davao City that she would not attend Marcos’ Sona and had appointed herself as “designated survivor.” She recently handed over her position as Education Secretary to former Senator Sonny Angara on July 18 after formally resigning for undisclosed reasons.