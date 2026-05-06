VP Sara calls for fair 2028 polls

VICE President Sara Duterte expressed hope that the Philippines would hold a credible presidential election in 2028, stressing the need for the process to remain honest, orderly, and peaceful.

Speaking in an interview in The Hague, Netherlands, on May 5, 2026 (Philippine time), Duterte said she already considers herself a potential contender after publicly declaring her intention to run for president.

“Sabi ko nga, presumptive na candidate na ako (As I’ve said, I already consider myself a presumptive candidate),” Duterte said.

Despite her plans, the vice president said the future remains uncertain and expressed hope that the country would still be able to conduct a proper election in 2028.

“We can only pray that there will be a presidential election in 2028 and it will be honest, orderly, and peaceful,” she added.

Duterte also warned the public about misinformation and manipulation in politics, particularly on social media.

“Sa politika, madumi talaga ‘yan (Politics can really get dirty),” Duterte said.

“Kailangan matuto mag-discern ang mga Pilipino… kasi pwedeng mamanipulate ang information na lumalabas sa social media (Filipinos need to learn how to discern because information circulating on social media can be manipulated),” she added.

She said some groups intentionally shape online narratives to influence public opinion and create the impression that certain views are either widely supported or unpopular.

Malacañang, however, responded to Duterte’s remarks, with Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro saying the vice president appeared eager to discuss the 2028 elections.

“Makikita natin ang kasabikan ng Bise Presidente na pag-usapan ang halalan sa 2028 (We can see the vice president’s eagerness to talk about the 2028 elections),” Castro said.

She added that the administration remains focused on pressing national and global concerns, including the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Castro also dismissed Duterte’s remarks as politically motivated.

“Ang mga ganitong sagot mula sa Bise Presidente ay intriga lamang, mga kuwentong walang basehan (These kinds of statements from the vice president are mere intrigue and baseless stories),” she said.

Duterte earlier announced in February that she intends to run in the 2028 presidential elections.

Meanwhile, a Pulse Asia survey conducted from Feb. 27 to March 2 showed Duterte tied with Raffy Tulfo at 46 percent in presidential preference ratings.

In a separate matchup, Duterte led Leni Robredo, 51 percent to 43 percent. RGL