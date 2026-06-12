VP Sara calls on to defend sovereignty vs corruption

VICE President Sara Duterte encouraged the public to fight for sovereignty and freedom this Independence Day, noting that the loss of sovereignty occurs not only through foreign invaders but also through corruption in our country.

During her Independence Day speech on June 12, 2026, at Rizal Park in Davao City, Duterte said sovereignty is lost every time government services become a private business; when government officials are stealing money from our country, every peso stolen takes away a child's freedom from hunger, illiteracy, and the lack of quality healthcare, and it stalls workers' freedom to earn.

She added that every ghost project is a classroom that is never built, and every corrupt contract is a road that is never built for farmers in order for them to bring their produce to the market.

"Ang korapsyon ay hindi lamang pagnanakaw ng pera. It steals opportunity, it steals dignity, and it steals hope. And ultimately, it steals freedom itself (Corruption is not just the theft of money. It steals opportunity, it steals dignity, and it steals hope. And ultimately, it steals freedom itself)," Duterte said.

The vice president said that sovereignty survives when the people refuse to surrender it and that hope survives when the people refuse to accept bad governance as their destiny. Hope survives when citizens act together to get their voices heard and demand the rights of every Filipino.

Duterte said that this commemoration is not just a mere date, but a celebration of the courage of Filipinos who fought for the freedom and sovereignty of the nation. She highlighted how freedom is not a gift but was earned through courage and paid for through the grit and bravery of Filipinos.

Thus, she encouraged the public on Independence Day to stand for the truth, accountability, freedom, and sovereignty, saying the public should always choose to fight instead of giving up.

Meanwhile, Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II, who represented Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, said that this Independence Day, they honor the courage, patriotism, and sacrifices of the heroes who laid the groundwork for the freedom that the public enjoys today.

"Amid our current political landscape, it is our collective responsibility to safeguard the freedom of our citizens and preserve the sovereignty of our state," he said.

He said that despite the political landscape of the Philippines, Filipinos still share the responsibility of safeguarding freedom and preserving national sovereignty.

Rigo then urged the public to remain steadfast, especially against those who seek to weaken democratic values, undermine the rights of citizens, and threaten the foundation of the country's liberty.

The vice president led the commemoration of Independence Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of national hero Jose Rizal. Safety and security personnel, as well as foreign dignitaries, offered flower wreaths at the monument in commemoration of the country's independence. RGP