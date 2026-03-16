VP Sara condemns use of son’s photo to spread false info

VICE President Sara Duterte has condemned the unauthorized use of her minor son’s photograph, which was circulated on social media late last week. She warned against involving children in political propaganda as she faces renewed political scrutiny and impeachment-related controversies.

Several Facebook pages shared posts featuring a photo of Vice President Duterte’s son, along with a message urging the public to support the vice president. The post read: “Please take care of my mother Inday Sara Duterte. She had dedicated her life for the welfare of the nation.”

The posts quickly spread online.

In response, Duterte immediately issued a condemnation statement on the use of her child’s image to spread misinformation and political messaging.

“I condemn the unauthorized use of my minor son’s photograph to spread false information,” Duterte said.

She stressed that her family — especially her children — should not be dragged into political disputes, emphasizing that she has consistently kept them away from public political engagement.

“Hindi ko kailanman ginamit ang aking mga anak sa pagsulong ng aking interes, at mahigpit ko silang pinagbabawalan na makisali sa mga usaping politika sa labas ng aming tahanan (I have never used my children to further my own interests, and I strictly forbid them from engaging in political matters outside of our home),” Duterte said.

She also appealed to the public to refrain from exploiting children in political narratives, especially in the increasingly polarized environment of Philippine politics.

“Huwag nating hayaang magamit ang mga bata sa pagpapakalat ng fake news sa maruming mundo ng politika ngayon. Ang proteksyon ng kabataan — anak ko man o hindi — ay responsibilidad nating lahat (Let’s not allow children to be used to spread fake news in today’s dirty world of politics. Protecting the youth—whether they are my children or not—is a responsibility we all share),” she added.

The controversy surfaced amid renewed political tensions surrounding the vice president.

In recent weeks, lawmakers renewed scrutiny over allegations involving her finances and conduct in office. Some legislators have called on Duterte to explain an alleged P50-million gap between her government salary over the years and her declared net worth, with discussions of possible subpoenas for financial records if necessary.

Meanwhile, deliberations in the House of Representatives have also continued regarding impeachment complaints previously filed against Duterte. Lawmakers have been debating potential witnesses and legal procedures connected to the complaints as the issue remains under congressional review.

Duterte has repeatedly denied the accusations and maintained that there is insufficient evidence to justify a new impeachment case. She has described the latest threats of impeachment as politically motivated.

The vice president previously faced impeachment proceedings in 2025 over allegations including misuse of public funds, unexplained wealth, and threats against top government officials. However, the case was later voided by the Supreme Court on procedural grounds, though the ruling did not clear her of the allegations.

During a press conference in February, Duterte said she was prepared to dedicate her “life, strength and future” to serving the nation, marking the start of what could become one of the most closely watched political races in the Philippines. DEF