VICE President Sara Duterte urged Filipinos to take an active role in democracy and demand accountability from government officials, describing corruption as a deeply rooted problem embedded in the government's DNA that continues to hamper national development.

In a message shared on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Duterte recalled her participation in the 52nd Philippine Business Conference and Expo organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) at The Manila Hotel in Manila on October 13 to 14.

She said the country's aspiration for a better future, where Filipinos can live with dignity, security, and hope, remains difficult to achieve because of corruption, which she identified as a major obstacle to economic progress and the creation of opportunities.

"It is a progressive disorder that has embedded itself deep within the DNA of the government—and tragically, it is the Filipino people who are left to suffer the consequences," Duterte said.

She emphasized that addressing corruption and achieving national development should not rest solely on the government, stressing that citizens also have a responsibility to uphold democratic principles and ensure public officials are held accountable.

"Mga kababayan, magtulungan tayo sa patuloy na pag-abot ng mga pangarap na ito. As citizens, we have responsibilities, too—to obey the law, reject corruption, protect our communities, participate in our democracy, and demand accountability from those who govern. Nation-building is a shared responsibility," she said.

During her address to the business community, Duterte also challenged the prevailing relationship between businesses and politicians, saying companies should not have to rely on political connections or financial favors to protect their operations.

"Imagine a business community where you do not need to give to politicians just so your business is safe from harassment," she said, according to reports of her October 13 speech.

She also called for government decisions to be guided by institutional processes rather than personal connections, emphasizing the importance of equal enforcement of the law and predictable policies.

Duterte framed her proposed approach to governance around three principles: order, integrity, and efficiency. She also maintained that accountability should apply to public officials regardless of their position or influence.

The PCCI's two-day conference carried the theme "Raising the Bar: Empowering Business for a Resilient Future" and brought together business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to discuss the country's economic priorities.

The annual gathering also served as a platform for presenting policy recommendations aimed at improving the country's investment climate and strengthening local enterprises.

Among the priorities outlined in the business group's resolutions were economic corridor development, energy security, agriculture modernization, infrastructure, digital transformation, workforce development, and improved trade facilitation.

The PCCI also emphasized the need for good governance anchored on accountability, transparency, and integrity to ensure that public investments and government programs are implemented fairly and that public resources are used responsibly.

Duterte thanked the business organization for inviting her to the conference, reiterating her call for Filipinos to work together toward a better future. DEF