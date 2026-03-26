VP Sara defends absence from impeachment hearings

VICE President Sara Duterte defended her absence from the impeachment hearings conducted by the House of Representatives of the Philippines Committee on Justice. Two impeachment complaints have been deemed sufficient in form, substance, and grounds, allowing the committee to proceed with hearings that will determine whether the case advances further in Congress.

In a statement issued March 25, Duterte argued that her non-appearance was being used to construct a narrative portraying the hearings as a “mini-trial,” which she rejected. She maintained that her attendance was not legally required at this stage of the process and stressed that she had already submitted her formal response, or Answer ad Cautelam, to the committee.

“Ang imbitasyon na dumalo sa pagdinig ng Committee on Justice ay tila ginagamit upang makabuo ng isang media narrative na magkakaroon ng ‘mini-trial,’ batay sa umano'y hindi ko pagsagot at hindi pagdalo,” Duterte said.

“Sa ganitong paraan, ginagamit ang mga pagdinig upang makapagsagawa na naman ang House of Representatives ng ikatlong fishing expedition laban sa akin,” she added.

Duterte reiterated that there is no rule mandating the respondent’s personal appearance during impeachment proceedings at the committee level. She asserted that the complaints against her should be dismissed outright, citing what she described as a clear lack of evidence.

The current impeachment complaints stem from allegations that include misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, and other claims tied to her conduct in office. These accusations form part of broader political tensions within the Philippine leadership, particularly amid a widening rift between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This is not the first time Duterte has faced impeachment. In 2025, an impeachment attempt was nullified by the Supreme Court on constitutional grounds, specifically citing the one-year bar rule that limits the frequency of such complaints.

In her latest statement, Duterte also criticized lawmakers for allegedly prioritizing political issues over urgent economic concerns. She pointed to rising prices of goods, job insecurity, and the struggles of Filipino families as more pressing matters that require government attention.

The vice president said she would instead focus her efforts on engaging directly with communities and helping Filipinos cope with economic challenges. She emphasized the need for practical government action to address the rising cost of living. DEF