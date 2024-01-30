VP Sara, DepEd affirm poverty reduction efforts through accessible, quality education

MANILA — Spearheaded by Vice President of the Philippines and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte, the Department of Education (DepEd) affirmed its commitment to poverty reduction efforts of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration during the Bagong Pilipinas Kick-off Rally on Sunday, January 28.

Duterte led the DepEd delegation in the festive inter-agency gathering at the Quirino Grandstand, showcasing its support for the Bagong Pilipinas, a multi-layered campaign of the country’s bid to push progress.

During the Basic Education Report 2024, Duterte noted that education is a pillar of poverty reduction and emphasized that the Department’s programs and initiatives under the MATATAG Agenda are aligned with the Bagong Pilipinas of the PBBM administration.

“We must raise our children to carry this resilience within their hearts and minds for their future,” she said.

In improving the quality of education, DepEd is set to roll out the phased implementation of the MATATAG K-10 Curriculum next school year.

Further, DepEd has also partnered with various organizations to provide entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for learners and communities.

Finally, DepEd will be expanding the School-Based Feeding Program to cover the entire school year starting School Year 2024-2025. PR