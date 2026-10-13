VP Sara disputes NBI’s ‘evidence’

VICE President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, accused the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) of misleading the public, after the agency presented images of properties allegedly linked to her and her family, including a resort-like compound that investigators said appeared inconsistent with its declaration as agricultural land.

In a statement, Duterte denied owning the lot shown in the NBI presentation, which the agency has been examining as part of its investigation into possible discrepancies in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

“The lot in the picture that they said was in my Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) is not mine,” Duterte said.

She also questioned the use of public funds for what she described as operations without a clear benefit to the public, accusing the bureau of presenting questionable evidence and undermining public trust in government investigations.

Duterte linked her criticism to the controversy surrounding the affidavit of dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., who alleged that he delivered suitcases containing millions of pesos to members of the Duterte family on the instructions of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

The vice president said the allegations involving the NBI's evidence were among the reasons the bureau was removed from the list of witnesses to be presented by the prosecution in the impeachment proceedings.

“If an agency is funded by public money, every step it takes must be lawful, based on truth, and serve the interests of the people,” she said.

The NBI's investigation into properties allegedly linked to the Duterte family came into focus on Monday, October 12, when NBI Director Melvin Matibag disclosed that investigators were examining possible discrepancies between the properties declared in SALNs and their actual condition and assessed values.

Matibag said investigators had identified numerous properties linked to Vice President Duterte and her brother, Davao City First District Rep. Paolo Duterte. The bureau was checking land records, property improvements and corporate documents to determine ownership and trace the source of funds used to acquire the assets.

During the presentation, the NBI showed aerial footage of properties featuring structures and amenities that investigators described as resort-like, including swimming pools. One property was reportedly declared as agricultural land despite the presence of substantial improvements.

The footage was also shown during the impeachment proceedings on Monday, prompting questions about whether the properties and their reported values were accurately reflected in the vice president's SALN.

Matibag said the bureau was following the alleged movement of money described in Gracioso's affidavit to determine whether funds had been converted into land investments, resorts, or other real estate assets.

Gracioso, a former security aide associated with former Marinduque representative Lord Allan Velasco, claimed that he delivered cash to the Duterte family. The allegations have been categorically denied by the vice president, who submitted a sworn affidavit through her lawyers to the NBI on October 8.

Duterte has disputed Gracioso's credibility and questioned the circumstances surrounding the allegations. Her camp has also challenged aspects of the NBI's handling of the matter.

The investigation has extended to properties associated with the Velasco family.

In an earlier report published on October 6, NBI had linked two resorts in Marinduque, Sara Resort and Cabanas and Amara Resort and Villas, to companies associated with Lord Allan Velasco and his wife, Rowena. Those properties are separate from the resort-like properties featured in the bureau's recent presentation allegedly concerning the Duterte family.

The NBI has said it is examining corporate records and property transactions to establish ownership, identify the source of funds, and determine whether there are grounds for further legal action. DEF