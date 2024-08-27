VP Sara Duterte: Be good citizens to honor heroes

VICE President Sara Duterte underscored that Filipinos can truly honor our heroes by being good citizens and upholding the principles that unite the nation.

“Tunay lamang nating masusundan ang halimbawa ng ating mga bayani sa pamamagitan ng pagiging mabuting mamayan na nagtataguyod ng mga prinsipyong nagbibigkis sa lahat ng mga Pilipino (We can only follow our heroes’ example by being good citizens who uphold the principles that make Filipinos truly Filipino),” she wrote in her Facebook post on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Duterte stressed the importance of every Filipino doing their best to keep the Philippines free, economically stable, and peaceful. National Heroes Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by national heroes and provides an opportunity for reflection on their stories and lessons in bravery, love, and service to the country.

“Maging inspirasyon din sana natin ang kanilang kadakilaan at gisingin ang mga bayaning nagkukubli sa puso ng bawat Pilipino, lalo na sa ating mga kabataan May their greatness inspire us and awaken the hero within every Filipino, especially among the youth),” she said.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the wreath-laying ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, paying tribute to

“We remember the likes of Jose Rizal, Apolinario Mabini, Emilio Jacinto, and many others whose names resound through the ages, reminding us of the need to relentlessly strive and fight for a better future,” he said.

This year's National Heroes Day theme is "Kabayanihan ng Pilipino sa Panahon ng Pagbabago." RGP