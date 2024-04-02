VP Sara Duterte calls on Davraa athletes to improve Palaro 2024 performance

“Embrace the challenge, embrace the journey, and above all embrace the champion within you,” she said.

Duterte said that for some participants, the Davraa Meet is an opportunity to regain the spotlight, emphasizing that whether they are beginning their sports journey or reclaiming their positions, the Palarong Pambansa awaits them.

She said that the regional meet is more than just a platform for their sports journey, encouraging Davraa athletes to draw inspiration from sports icons Hidilyn Diaz, Carlo Yulo, and Manny Pacquiao.

She also called on them to make every effort to improve the region's sixth overall finish last year in Marikina City in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City.

"Mao na ang kinahanglan ninyung pangandaman kay mao na siya ang gitan-aw sa atoang regional director sa atoang region office sa Department of Education sa ranking nato as Dabawenyos karong umaabot nga Palarong Pambansa (This is what you need to prepare for because our Department of Education regional director has identified it as our ranking goal as Dabawenyos for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa)," she said.

She then advised officials to halt games during high temperatures.

"Mag-remind lang ko sa atoang mga coaches, sa atoang mga officials kung init kaayo ang panahon taas na kaayo ang adlaw pwede ninyu i-undang ang dula (I would like to remind our coaches and officials that if the temperatures become too high, they can stop the game)," she said.

She suggested scheduling games for early mornings or late afternoons when temperatures are cooler and safe for players.

Coaches, according to her, should prioritize player safety and avoid pushing for games during extreme heat.

Duterte also encouraged delegates not to hesitate to request a timeout or substitution, as sports events occur annually. She reassured them that they could always participate next year.

"I remind all of our athletes nga dili mo maulaw mangayo og timeout or dili mo maulaw mangayo ug substitution kung sa pamati ninyo dili na gyud ninyo kaya ang init or tungod kay naglain ang inyung pamati (I remind all of our athletes not to hesitate in asking for a timeout or substitution if they feel overwhelmed by the heat or if they're not feeling well)," she added.

In a previous interview with SunStar Davao, Reynante Solitario, the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Division superintendent, emphasized the necessity of avoiding outdoor games between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to the intense heat of the sun.

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr., on behalf of Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, extended a warm welcome to the delegates of the 2024 Davraa. Quitain noted that the biggest challenge the delegates will encounter is the limitations they impose on themselves. Additionally, he expressed his hope that they would have the opportunity to explore the city during their stay. RGP