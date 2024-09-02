VP Sara Duterte suggests Quiboloy has fled Davao

"Sa tingin ko wala na si Pastor Quiboloy sa Davao City dahil mahaba yung panahon na pwede siyang umalis na sa Davao City (In my opinion, Pastor Quiboloy is no longer in Davao City because there was plenty of time for him to leave)," Duterte said in a media interview on Sunday afternoon, September 1, 2024, at the Roxas Avenue.

She also said that Quiboloy has had ample time to consider leaving the country, adding that the administration should seriously contemplate this.

To recall, police personnel stormed the 30-hectare KOJC compound in Davao City at dawn on Saturday, August 24, 2024, to serve an arrest warrant on its leader, Quiboloy.

Duterte pointed out that the operation affected many sectors, including businesses in the surrounding area and traffic outside the premises.

She emphasized that the operation should have been executed swiftly and efficiently. She questioned why, after nine days, the warrant of arrest had still not been served, noting that the large area and the number of police personnel involved should not be used as excuses.

When asked about Quiboloy's whereabouts, Duterte jokingly replied that he might be in heaven.