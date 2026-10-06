VP Sara: Gracioso targeted ex-aide Tupas out of bias, homophobia

VICE President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, accused dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. of targeting Office of the Vice President former employee Jefry “Jepoi” Tupas because of the latter’s gender and perceived vulnerability, as she challenged allegations that Tupas received millions of pesos on her behalf.

Speaking during a press conference at the Office of the Vice President Southern Mindanao Satellite Office in Lanang, Davao City, Duterte said Gracioso’s inclusion of Tupas in his affidavit was discriminatory and rooted in an assumption that Tupas would be an easy person to implicate because of Tupas’ sexual orientation.

“Hindi ko katiwala, assistant, o personal staff si [Jefrey] Tupas. Naniniwala ako na kaya si Tupas ang pinili ni Gracioso na isali sa kasinungalingan ay dahil akala ni Gracioso na si Tupas ay isang sunod-sunuran o lackey na bakla dahil nakikita niya na magkaibigan kami at uma-attend siya sa events ko. Ang hindi alam ni Gracioso ay si Tupas ay isang award-winning journalist at writer na nagtatrabaho bilang information officer,” Duterte said.

“Naniniwala ako na sadyang target ni Gracioso si Tupas at ito ay may bahid ng diskriminasyon at homophobia," she added.

Duterte made the remarks as she continued to dispute Gracioso’s sworn allegations involving supposed cash deliveries to her and members of the Duterte family.

She also rejected the characterization of Tupas as her personal staff, saying their association did not mean that Tupas was acting as her aide in the manner alleged by Gracioso.

The issue involving Tupas arose after Gracioso claimed that he delivered suitcases containing large amounts of cash to Duterte and other members of her family allegedly on Velasco’s instructions.

Among the transactions described by Gracioso, a dismissed police officer who previously served as part of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco’s security detail, was an alleged P100-million delivery in Marinduque during Holy Week in April 2019.

According to accounts of Gracioso’s affidavit, two suitcases containing P50 million each were supposedly handed to Tupas after Duterte allegedly instructed Gracioso to give them to a person identified as “Jepoy.”

Gracioso also alleged that another P100 million was delivered to Tupas at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on September 21, 2019.

Tupas has categorically denied receiving money, gifts or vehicles for Duterte and has submitted his own sworn affidavit to the National Bureau of Investigation.

More importantly, Tupas challenged the alleged transactions through records of his whereabouts.

For the April 2019 incident, Tupas said he was not in Marinduque and had never been to the province. He said he left the Philippines for South Korea on April 18, 2019 and returned on April 22. He submitted airline records, passport information and social media posts that he said showed he was in South Korea during the period cited by Gracioso.

The second alleged transaction also conflicts with Tupas’ account of his movements.

Tupas said he flew to Japan on September 19, 2019 and returned to the Philippines on September 22, placing him outside the country during the September 21 transaction that Gracioso said took place at the Diamond Hotel in Manila. He likewise submitted travel documents and social media posts to support his account.

Duterte echoed Tupas’ account during her October 6 press conference, presenting all important material evidence and saying records could be used to establish the whereabouts of people involved in the allegations.

She said documents and archived records from Davao City Hall and the OVP could help establish their movements and activities during the dates cited in Gracioso’s affidavit.

Duterte also stressed the importance of preserving photographic records, particularly when allegations involve specific dates and locations.

“Lesson learned. Ito, tinuro ko ito sa aking nanay, sa aking asawa, sa aking mga anak. Araw-araw sa buhay ninyo, mag-selfie kayo sa isang landmark kung nasaan kayo,” Duterte said.

She made the remark while discussing photographs and other records that her camp had gathered to challenge Gracioso’s claims about her whereabouts.

On Monday, Duterte said her review of Gracioso’s affidavit identified 29 statements concerning her that her camp believes are false. She specifically cited the alleged Marinduque trip during Holy Week in 2019 and the claim that she and Tupas were in Manila on September 21, 2019.

Duterte has also said she expects the NBI to pursue a case against Gracioso if the agency’s investigation establishes that his allegations are false. NBI Director Melvin Matibag earlier said a perjury complaint could be considered if evidence shows that statements in the sworn affidavit were untrue.

The NBI, meanwhile, continues to investigate Gracioso’s allegations and has emphasized that it is not automatically accepting his account.

Gracioso underwent a second polygraph examination at the NBI on September 30. The bureau later said the examination showed “no deception indicated” in relation to relevant questions concerning his sworn affidavit. However, the NBI has stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and that the polygraph result does not, by itself, establish the truth of all his allegations.

Gracioso had earlier challenged Duterte and Velasco to undergo lie detector tests after Duterte denied knowing him and rejected his allegations. Duterte said Tuesday that she had no reservation about undergoing a polygraph examination but questioned why she should take one before the government releases the results and documentation of Gracioso’s own examination.

Tupas, meanwhile, has asked that the allegations against him be checked against independent records, including Bureau of Immigration, airline and airport records.

His legal counsel and long-time friend, Caesar Europa, said such records could independently establish whether Tupas was in the Philippines during the dates identified by Gracioso. Aside from the 2019 incidents, Tupas also disputed Gracioso’s account of an alleged cash delivery in Cebu during the summer of 2020, pointing to the strict Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions on domestic air travel to and from Davao City during that period, where Duterte, during the presscon, also debunked the former policeman’s claims by presenting documents. DEF