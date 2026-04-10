VP Sara honors soldiers, raises security issues

VICE President Sara Duterte on Thursday honored the patriotism of Filipino soldiers during the 84th Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) commemoration while raising concerns over the country’s security situation and foreign policy direction.

In her welcome address at the Veterans Memorial Monument, Duterte said the annual observance helps the younger generation understand the sacrifices needed to preserve peace.

"Ang Araw ng Kagitingan ay napakahalaga upang maalala at malaman ng ating mga anak ang sakripisyo ng sundalo para tayo ay mabuhay nang mapayapa (Day of Valor is important so our children remember and understand the sacrifices of soldiers that allow us to live in peace)," she said.

Duterte then shifted to national issues, saying the absence of a clear and independent foreign policy makes it difficult to determine whose interests are being protected.

She also warned of a possible resurgence of insurgency and the recruitment of youth into extremist groups, citing challenges in the Bangsamoro peace process.

Meanwhile, Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Agila Division and guest speaker during the Araw ng Kagitingan commemoration, linked the historic battles of Bataan, Corregidor, and Bessang Pass to Mindanao’s own wartime history. He said that while Bataan fell, resistance continued through guerrilla movements in the mountains of Davao.

Luzon also cited a recent milestone, noting that Davao City has remained insurgency-free for four years. He paid tribute to World War II veterans present at the event, calling them a living link to the nation’s identity.

Earlier, in a media interview after the ceremony, Duterte raised concerns over the economic strain on Filipinos caused by the Middle East crisis and rising fuel costs. She urged the government to take proactive steps to assist those affected by inflation.

Duterte said the Office of the Vice President (OVP) will continue its “Libreng Sakay” (Free Ride) program, which began in 2024, to help commuters cope with higher daily expenses. AISHA MAGAPISA/UM, INTERN