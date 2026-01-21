VP Sara: impeachment is ‘fundraising’ scheme

VICE President Sara Duterte said she expects an impeachment complaint to be filed against her next month and predicted it will again serve as a “fundraising” tool for members of the House of Representatives.

“As expected as well, magiging katulad lang din yan nung nakaraan na ginagawang fundraising ng mga members of the House of Representatives yung pagpirma nila sa impeachment (this will just be like before, with members of the House using their signatures on the impeachment as a way to raise funds),” Duterte said in an interview on January 19, 2026. She added that the effort would be “all about money.”

Reports suggest another impeachment complaint could be filed against Duterte once the constitutionally mandated one-year ban lapses in February 2026.

House Public Accounts Panel Chairperson Terry Ridon of the Bicol Saro Party-list said filing a new complaint against Duterte in February is possible, even as the Supreme Court has yet to resolve the House’s appeal of its earlier decision that declared the previous complaint unconstitutional.

The activist group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) has been preparing to refile an impeachment complaint once the ban expires on February 5, 2026. Bayan Chairperson Teddy Casiño told 24 Oras on December 2 that additional groups may join the effort. He said the Supreme Court ruling that nullified the earlier proceedings would guide their next steps.

Earlier, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. emphasized that any new complaints against the Vice President should face the same scrutiny applied to the flood control investigation. Castro added that the President believes in accountability and will respect the impeachment process.

Multiple impeachment complaints were filed against Duterte beginning in December 2024, citing alleged corruption, misuse of confidential funds, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes. One complaint accused her of misusing funds as education secretary and cited alleged extrajudicial killings and controversial remarks against national leaders.

By February 2025, a fourth complaint gained the support of 215 House members and was transmitted to the Senate. However, the Supreme Court nullified the impeachment on July 25, 2025, citing a violation of the Constitution’s one-year bar rule. The Senate later archived the case in August 2025.

When asked about an impeachment complaint filed against President Marcos, Duterte declined to comment, saying the public would see whether she would respond.

The complaint against Marcos, filed by Atty. Andre de Jesus, and endorsed by Pusong Pinoy Party-list Representative Jett Nisay, accuses the President of graft, culpable violation of the Constitution, and betrayal of public trust. It cites alleged kickbacks from flood control projects and his role in the transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC). RGP