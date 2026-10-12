VP Sara leads 2028 presidential poll

VICE President Sara Duterte remained the leading choice for president in the May 2028 elections, with 50 percent of voter preference, despite ongoing impeachment proceedings against her, according to a Pulse Asia Research Inc. survey released Oct. 12.

Duterte led Naga City Mayor and former Vice President Leni Robredo, who received 26 percent, and Sen. Raffy Tulfo, who garnered 12 percent, in the nationwide survey conducted Sept. 17-24.

The results came amid allegations against Duterte, including the alleged misuse of public funds and unexplained wealth. Duterte has denied wrongdoing, and the allegations remain subject to the impeachment process.

Duterte drew her strongest support in Mindanao, where 92 percent of respondents preferred her for president. She also received 56 percent in the Visayas, 40 percent in the National Capital Region, and 28 percent in the rest of Luzon.

By socioeconomic class, Duterte led among Class E respondents with 68 percent, followed by Class D at 48 percent and Class ABC at 44 percent.

Robredo drew her strongest support in the rest of Luzon at 36 percent, followed by the NCR at 31 percent, the Visayas at 28 percent and Mindanao at 2 percent.

Tulfo placed third nationwide, with 19 percent support in the rest of Luzon and 14 percent in the NCR.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros received three percent, while Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon each received one percent. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong registered 0.3 percent.

Duterte leads in alternative matchups

Duterte also led in all five alternative presidential matchups tested by Pulse Asia.

In a three-way contest with Robredo and Raffy Tulfo, Duterte received 52 percent, compared with Robredo’s 30 percent and Tulfo’s 14 percent.

In a hypothetical matchup with Sen. Erwin Tulfo and Hontiveros, Duterte garnered 57 percent, while Erwin Tulfo received 17 percent and Hontiveros 14 percent.

Duterte also received 57 percent in a scenario involving Erwin Tulfo and Sen. Bam Aquino, who garnered 18 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

In a head-to-head matchup with Robredo, Duterte led 54 percent to 40 percent. She also received 60 percent against Hontiveros’ 23 percent in another two-candidate scenario.

These results reflect respondents’ preferences for the hypothetical candidate combinations presented during the survey period. They do not establish who will run or win in 2028.

Duterte’s 2022 electoral performance

Duterte’s standing follows her victory in the 2022 vice presidential election, when she received 32,208,417 votes, or 61.53 percent of the total, according to the Commission on Elections’ official canvass.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., her running mate, won the presidential race with 31,629,783 votes, or 58.77 percent. Robredo placed second with 15,035,773 votes, or 27.94 percent.

Duterte’s 2022 victory established her as vice president before she emerged as a leading potential contender for the 2028 presidency.

The latest results also follow a July 2026 Pulse Asia poll in which Duterte received 49 percent in a hypothetical presidential race. Her September rating rose by 1 percentage point from that earlier result.

Survey details

Pulse Asia conducted face-to-face interviews with 2,400 Filipino adults aged 18 and older from Sept. 17-24.

The nationwide survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level. Estimates for the NCR, the rest of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Respondents were asked whom they would vote for if the May 2028 elections were held during the survey period and the listed individuals were candidates.

The results measure voter preferences at the time of the survey, not the eventual election outcome. Preferences may change before the campaign period as potential candidates decide whether to run and political alliances take shape. DEF