VP Sara leads 90th OVP exhibit, book signing in Davao City

VICE President Sara Duterte graced the Office of the Vice President (OVP)’s 90th anniversary pop-up exhibit and led the launch and signing of the book First in Line: Vice Presidents of the Philippines on March 14, 2026, in Davao City.

The “EXTRA+Ordinary Pop-Up Exhibit” is part of the continuing nationwide celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Office of the Vice President, and its March leg of exhibits that includes stops at Ayala Malls Abreeza from March 10 to 14 and at the National Museum of the Philippines-Davao from March 15 to 28.

Vice President Duterte was joined by former president and Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who also served as vice president from 1998 to 2001, along with local officials and representatives from the private sector.

Meanwhile, the book First in Line: Vice Presidents of the Philippines features the stories and contributions of the 14 vice presidents of the Philippines. It documents their leadership, the challenges they faced in office, and their roles in shaping the country’s political and institutional development.

In her message, Duterte emphasized the importance of understanding the role of the vice presidency in governance and public service, noting that the office has historically supported national leadership while advancing programs that respond to the needs of the Filipino people.

“For decades, the vice presidency was restrained, set aside, and treated as proximity to power rather than power itself,” Duterte said.

She also encouraged young Filipinos to examine the country’s history critically and understand the decisions made by past leaders.

“Every republic stays alive not only because it has a past, but because its youth has the courage to demand a history that is honest, complete, and unvarnished,” she said.

Arroyo also expressed support for initiatives that document the country’s political history and leadership.

Among those present were officials from the Local Government Unit of Davao City and representatives from Ayala Corporation and its partner organizations.

Also acknowledged during the program were Jaime Alfonso Antonio Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility; Paolo F. Borromeo, president and chief executive officer of Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc.; Cel A. Rosales-Amores, senior director for corporate communications of Ayala Foundation; and Janice A. Parreño, general manager of Ayala Malls Abreeza.

Also recognized were former Philippine ambassador Shirley Ho-Vicario, Pearl Viernes, April Torres, and Pamela and Igy Castrillo of Blue Iguana.

The event concluded with Duterte and Arroyo signing copies of the commemorative coffee table book for guests and participants.

The exhibits are open to the public and free of charge. GAA