VP Sara leaves Remulla’s plan as Ombudsman to God

VICE President Sara Duterte said that Justice Secretary and newly-appointed Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla should just do whatever he wants to do with her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

“Huwag na niya silipin. Diyos ko. Huwag na niya silipin. Huwag na niya silipin. Ilagay na niya sa harap niya at pag-aralan na niya ng maayos kung ano man yung gusto niyang gawin,” she said during a media interview on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Mati City.

(He shouldn't look at it anymore. My God. He shouldn't look at it anymore. He shouldn't look at it anymore. He should just put it in front of him and study it properly, whatever it is he wants to do.)

Duterte added that she would leave Remulla’s interest in her SALN as well as what he would do as Ombudsman up to God.

When asked by reporters if she is in favor of Remulla’s appointment as Ombudsman, Duterte said, “Kung ako presidente, hindi siya ang ia-appoint ko na Ombudsman (If I were president, I would not appoint him as Ombudsman).”

Earlier, Remulla said that he is open to disclosing the SALNs of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte, and President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., as he aims to lift the restrictions on public access imposed by his predecessor, former Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

To recall, Marcos appointed Remulla as the new Ombudsman. He replaced Martires, who retired last July.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office vouched for Remulla, who served as the 59th Secretary of Justice since June 2022. The office said that Remulla is expected to uphold transparency, strengthen anti-corruption measures, and ensure that justice is administered fairly and efficiently. It also reiterated the administration’s firm commitment to fighting corruption “wherever it exists.”

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reaffirms that transparency, fairness and the rule of law will remain the guiding principles of this administration’s pursuit of a Bagong Pilipinas that truly serves the Filipino people,” the statement said.

The Office of the Ombudsman is responsible for handling complaints filed against high-ranking government officials and those occupying supervisory positions, as well as complaints involving grave offenses and large sums of money and/or properties. RGP with reports from Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo/SunStar Philippines