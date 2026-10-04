VP Sara legal team requests copy of Gracioso’s affidavit

In a letter dated October 1 addressed to NBI Director Melvin A. Matibag, Chua Lim & Associates said the bureau's September 30 letter requested Duterte's statements, documents, and records that could help clarify the issues under investigation.

However, the lawyers noted that the affidavit referenced in the NBI's letter was not included among the documents the Vice President received.

“However, while your letter mentions an attached copy of Mr. Gracioso’s Sinumpaang Salaysay, none was attached thereto,” the lawyers said.

They said the absence of the affidavit prevented Duterte from giving a meaningful response to the bureau at that point.

“Consequently, our client cannot provide any meaningful reply to your request at this time,” the letter said.

Duterte's lawyers then asked the NBI to furnish a complete and faithful copy of Gracioso's sworn statement, together with its attachments and any supporting evidence he submitted.

“In this regard, we respectfully request your good office for a clear and faithful copy of Mr. Gracioso’s Sinumpaang Salaysay, all attachments thereto, and supporting evidence submitted by him, if any,” the lawyers said.

They said the documents would allow Duterte to properly assess the allegations and prepare her response.

“This will enable our client to intelligently prepare a reply thereto and/or take other appropriate action thereon,” the letter added.

The NBI had scheduled the conference with Duterte and her counsel for October 5 at 10 a.m. Her lawyers, however, asked that it be moved to October 8 to give them sufficient time to examine Gracioso's affidavit and accompanying documents.

“With the foregoing, neither our client nor counsel can appear on your appointed date of 05 October 2026, at 10:00 AM,” the lawyers said.

They proposed October 8 at 10 a.m. for the conference, assuming the requested documents are provided to them in time.

In a statement on October 3, Duterte's counsel, Atty. Paul Lawrence Lim confirmed that the Vice President had received the NBI invitation but said the official copy of Gracioso's affidavit was not included.

“Once received, the Vice President will take appropriate action thereon in due course,” Lim said.

Gracioso, a former police officer who previously served as part of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco's security detail, has alleged that he delivered suitcases containing cash to Duterte, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte on Velasco's instructions. The allegations have been denied by the personalities named in his account.

The NBI is continuing to validate the allegations and the evidence submitted by Gracioso. On September 30, he underwent a second polygraph examination covering statements in his sworn affidavit. The NBI later said the examination result indicated “no deception indicated” in relation to the statements tested. The bureau, however, has stressed that the polygraph result does not by itself establish the truth of the cash-delivery allegations and that other evidence still needs to be verified.

Gracioso has also continued to stand by his allegations despite denials from Duterte and others named in his affidavit.

Meanwhile, former Duterte aide Jefry “Jepoi” Tupas, who was also implicated in Gracioso's account, submitted a sworn statement to the NBI denying the allegations and disputing several details in Gracioso's account, including claims involving alleged cash deliveries in 2019 and 2020.

The Department of Justice, which is also evaluating the affidavit, said it would consider the totality of the circumstances, including Gracioso's credibility and possible motivation, as authorities assess his claims.

For now, the NBI's investigation remains ongoing, with the bureau seeking responses from the individuals named by Gracioso while continuing to verify his allegations and supporting evidence. DEF