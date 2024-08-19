VP Sara open for drug testing

VICE President Sara Duterte has expressed her support for drug testing, following a public request.

She, along with her brothers — First District Congressman Paolo “Pulong” Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte — are open to the tests.

“Ang gusto ko sana sabay-sabay na kami mag-drug test gumawa lang siguro ng guidelines yung mga taong nagde-demand ng drug test meron kukuha, may third party na kukuha ng kanilang sample tapos meron din kaming sariling sample yung mga ganon (I’d prefer that we all undergo the drug test simultaneously. The people demanding it should provide clear guidelines. A third party should collect their samples, while we would have our own samples taken),” Duterte said in a media interview on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at the Davao City Library & Information Center.

She stressed that they are willing to take the test as it reflects the will of both their supporters and critics. She emphasized the need for legitimate and reasonable requests to be honored.

The Vice President also noted that while a law might be needed to regulate drug testing for those who resist, it is not necessary for those who voluntarily agree to it. “Kailangan lang nating malatag ng maayos kung ano yung guidelines (We just need clear guidelines in place),” she added.

Sara supported her brother Paolo’s proposed House Bill 10744, known as the Hair Follicle Drug Test Bill. This bill mandates that elected and appointed officials, including the President, undergo random hair follicle drug tests every six months. It also includes voluntary random drug testing for electoral candidates within 90 days before Election Day and amends Republic Act No. 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. RGP

Related stories: