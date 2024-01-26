Davao

VP Sara pays tribute to SAF 44

HEROISM OF SAF 44. The Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) led by regional director Brig. Gen. Alden Delvo and Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria, commemorate the heroism of the 44 members of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) in this year’s National Day Remembrance. The SAF 44 were killed during a counterterrorism operation “Oplan Exodus” in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur, on January 25, 2015, which goal was to capture or kill the infamous Malaysian terrorist and bomb-maker Zulkifli Abdhir and other high-ranking members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).
VICE President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte pays tribute to the 44 fallen members of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (SAF).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 25, 2023, Duterte stated that the legacy left behind by the SAF 44 will not be forgotten by Filipinos adding that the Philippines is indebted to these fallen heroes for their sacrifice.

She then encouraged everyone to stand united not only to pay tribute to SAF 44 but to honor the families to which they left behind. 

“Let us stand united in solidarity, not only to commemorate the valor of each member of our esteemed SAF 44, but also to honor the families and loved ones they left behind. Though their victory was bittersweet, it ignited within us a flame of determination to forge more dignified paths towards sustainable peace,” Duterte said. 

Duterte, who is also the co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac), extends her salute not only to the fallen 44 but also to the safety and security personnel in the country.

“We shall forever draw inspiration from the sacrifices you made to safeguard the honor and liberty of our nation, shielding our fellow Filipinos from the threats and consequences of terrorism,” She said.   

She then pledged to never forget their acts of bravery which is an example that each Filipino should emulate.

In 2015, a deadly firefight in Mamasapano, Maguindanao claimed the lives of 44 SAF members. They were a part of the special mission to serve an arrest warrant for Zulkifli Bin Hir, alias Marwan, the Malaysian bomber and international terrorist. But they were engaged in a deadly confrontation with some of the local armed groups, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), which claimed the lives of over sixty people. RGP


Related stories:

PRO-Davao honors fallen SAF 44 on National Day of Remembrance
Marcos to Filipinos: Draw inspiration from SAF 44 in defending country
