VP Sara questions Barzaga's suspension

VICE President Sara Duterte said that the suspension of Cavite Fourth District Representative Kiko Barzaga is part of the national government’s effort to silence the voices that speak the “uncomfortable” truths.

“Karapatan ito ng bawat Pilipino, lalo na ng mga lingkod-bayan na may tungkuling magsiwalat ng katotohanan. Kaya kung ang isang halal ng bayan tulad ni Cong. Barzaga ay maaaring patahimikin, paano pa ang mga ordinaryong Pilipinong wala namang kapangyarihan o posisyon?” she said in a statement on December 3, 2025.

(This is the right of every Filipino, especially public servants who have the duty to reveal the truth. So if an elected official like Cong. Barzaga can be silenced, what more the ordinary Filipinos who have no power or position?)

The Vice President added that the suspension of Barzaga is not the first time that critics of the government have been met with punitive action.

She said that in less than a year, the country witnessed former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte being taken to The Hague, Netherlands, and the filing of inciting to sedition charges against several individuals — including herself — because they dared to question those in power.

Sara said that as a country that takes pride in democracy, dissent should not be treated as a threat, especially since the right to speak freely is not granted but is a fundamental right that is guaranteed and protected by the Philippine Constitution.

She stressed that democracy demands courage, and that democracy demands the freedom to speak and to question, adding that she stands with every Filipino who refuses to be intimidated.

Suspension of Barzaga ‘troubling’

Additionally, Pwersa ng Pilipinong Pandagat (PPP) Representative Harold Duterte said that the suspension of Barzaga is “troubling,” not only because of the penalty but also the manner in which it was implemented.

He said that the report of the ethics committee was “quietly” slipped into the agenda at the last minute, that it was not included in the order of business, and that drafts of the report were not given before voting commenced.

“That alone should alarm anyone who still believes in transparency and due process,” he said in a statement provided to the media on December 3, 2025.

Harold said that the suspension is problematic, considering that the country is facing anomalies in flood control projects, budget insertions, and unanswered questions, and yet the House focused on suspending Barzaga over “disorderly behavior,” which, he said, was meant to shed light on pressing issues.

He added that he does not agree with everything, but he would rather stand with someone who speaks up than with those who hide behind procedure.

Harold proceeded to say that his colleagues who voted “yes” were “meow meow,” adding that if they would prioritize the suspension of Barzaga instead of the crisis the country is facing, then they should be the ones to explain it to the people.

Suspended for ‘disorderly behavior’

The House of Representatives has imposed a 60-day suspension without pay and allowances against Barzaga on December 1, 2025, when chamber adopted the recommendation of its ethics and privileges committee in relation to a complaint filed against Barzaga over his “incendiary” social media posts.

At least 249 House members voted in favor of Barzaga’s suspension, while five voted against it and 11 abstained.

Barzaga was also directed to delete within 24 hours all social media posts that are subject of the complaint against him, which include a lewd photo of a woman with her thighs wrapped around his neck.

In a statement, Barzaga said he “wholeheartedly” accepted the decision of the committee, and that whatever punishment that would falll into him and those who stand against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is “inconsequential in relation to the number of lives and future that will be saved” when Marcos leaves his position. RGP with reports from Third Anne-Peralta Malonzo