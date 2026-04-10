VP Sara questions PBBM on aid amid energy crisis

VICE President Sara Duterte on Thursday questioned what President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is doing to assist vulnerable Filipinos affected by the ongoing energy crisis.

“Ano ba ang ginagawa niya para tulungan ang mga kababayan natin na tinatamaan or nahihirapan dahil dito sa epekto ng crisis sa Middle East (What is he doing to help our fellow Filipinos who are affected or struggling because of the Middle East crisis?),” Duterte said during a media interview on April 9, 2026, at the Veterans Memorial Monument in Davao City.

She said fuel prices could ease once tensions in the Middle East subside or if the Philippines secures alternative fuel sources outside the region. Otherwise, she said, oil prices will continue to rise.

She added that the Office of the Vice President (OVP) will continue its Libreng Sakay program, citing the growing need for free rides among commuters affected by higher fuel costs.

The OVP launched the program in 2022 to help the public manage daily expenses, Duterte said.

Amid the fuel crisis, Marcos has ordered government agencies to adopt energy-saving measures, including reducing power and fuel consumption by limiting air-conditioning, lighting, and the use of office equipment.

The president also declared a State of National Energy Emergency through an executive order to address the situation. RGP