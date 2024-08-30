VP Sara remains mum on sea dispute

Duterte said on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, during the deliberation on the proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), that the Philippines’ claim is backed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

The vice president emphasized her commitment to the Constitution, which prioritizes national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interest, and self-determination in foreign policy.

"We must also bear in mind that bilateral relations are not dictated by a singular issue or concern like the territorial dispute, but rather by a comprehensive approach to consider a broader context of shared interest and regional stability," she said

Duterte said that while her silence on the harassment issues among Filipino fishermen and other maritime forces may be tagged "as a lack of response," she however emphasized that crafting foreign policy falls under the jurisdiction of relevant government agencies and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte, who is also a reserved officer of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, praised Filipino soldiers for their efforts in safeguarding the country’s territory and exclusive economic zone.

However, she also said that their sacrifices must not be politicized "for media mileage or social media commentary."

Marcos, in an April 12, 2024 report, defended Duterte for being mum on the issue, saying that it is not the latter's role.

China has been continuously harassing the Philippines, particularly during the conduct of routine rotation and resupply missions for the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, which was deliberately grounded there by the Philippine Government to signify the country’s sovereignty in the WPS.

It recently issued its version of a standard map, which includes a ten-dashed line (formerly nine-dash line) for most parts of the West Philippine Sea.

In its 2016 ruling, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, Netherlands, affirmed the Philippines’ sovereign rights in the areas being claimed by China.

China, insisting on sovereignty on the territory, urged the Philippine government to remove the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal as part of an “agreement.”

Earlier, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that former President Rodrigo Duterte had a “gentleman’s agreement” with the Chinese government that both countries would respect the status quo in the WPS. RGL