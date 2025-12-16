VP Sara: Renewed impeachment moves ‘full-blown fishing expedition’

VICE President Sara Duterte has strongly criticized the impeachment moves filed against her, branding them a “full-blown fishing expedition” riddled with “manufactured accusations”, as she urged the public to remain vigilant against disinformation and political maneuvering.

In a statement released recently, Duterte said the efforts to impeach her have strayed from their constitutional purpose, saying the process has been tainted by improper motives and reduced to political bargaining.

“Last year, the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability launched a full-blown fishing expedition, searching for anything that could be twisted into grounds for impeachment,” Duterte said, maintaining that the inquiry was not about truth-seeking but about building a case at all costs.

She furthered that attempts to gather signatures in support of her impeachment were linked to budget allocations, an assertion she said was even acknowledged by some lawmakers themselves.

“Then came the revelation that signatures for my impeachment were being courted in exchange for budget allocations. Several lawmakers themselves recently confirmed how the constitutional process was being cheapened and reduced to a marketplace,” she added.

The Vice President also added that the new round of accusations is now being pursued to give the impression of procedural legitimacy.

“Another fishing expedition is now being launched, as they scramble to weaponize any accusation they can manufacture just to create a semblance of procedural legitimacy for an investigation,” she said.

Duterte appealed to Filipinos to be discerning and not be swayed by what she called smear campaigns, stressing that the issue, in her view, is not about uncovering the truth.

“Hinihikayat ko ang ating mga kababayan na maging mapanuri at huwag basta magpapadala sa mga paninira. Hindi ito tungkol sa paghahanap ng katotohanan — ito ay tungkol sa pagtakip ng nakawan sa kaban ng bayan na hanggang ngayon ay walang nananagot,” she said.

She also called on the public to remain steadfast amid economic difficulties, including the rising cost of basic goods, and encouraged continued prayers for peace.

Duterte, however, assured the public that despite the political noise, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) would continue delivering efficient, accessible, and responsive public service to Filipinos.

Impeachment case status

As of now, the impeachment complaint against Duterte has not progressed beyond the committee stage in the House of Representatives.

The complaint was referred to the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, which is tasked with determining whether the case is sufficient in form and substance. No committee report, plenary deliberation, or House vote has been conducted or scheduled as of this writing.

Without endorsement by the House plenary, the impeachment process cannot move forward to the Senate for trial. The case therefore remains at the preliminary review stage, with no formal impeachment proceedings yet underway against the Vice President. DEF