VP Sara: Respect innocent civilians

VICE President Sara Duterte urged all enforcement agencies to prioritize the well-being of innocent civilians, especially children, before issuing warrants. This appeal came after recent raids on the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compounds.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, at Rizal Park in Davao City, Duterte emphasized the potential impact of law enforcement actions on children, warning against the possibility of causing trauma.

“Because kanang trauma sa ing-ana kagubot sa pag-implement sa simpleng warrant of arrest wala ta kabalo unsay epekto ana sa ilahanag pagdako ug sa ilahanag anxiety (Because the trauma experienced by our children, amidst the chaos of implementing a simple warrant of arrest, could have long-term effects on their growth and mental well-being),” she said.

Duterte's statement followed the raids conducted on the KOJC compounds on June 10, 2024, aimed at serving arrest warrants against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and five others.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Duterte called for a lawful, orderly, and humane enforcement of the law, emphasizing the importance of justice in the Philippines. She criticized the use of excessive force and authority during the KOJC raids, particularly in front of civilians.

“It was a general panawagan na sa tanan law enforcement agencies na kung implement ta ug arrest warrant ug search warrant, let us make sure that we respect innocent civilians, especially ordinary citizens, ang mga bata (It is a general call to all law enforcement agencies that when executing arrest and search warrants, we must ensure the respect and protection of innocent civilians, especially children),” she reiterated during the media interview.

KOJC condemned the manner of executing the arrest warrants, labeling it as unjust and excessive.

In contrast, the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) defended the operation, stating that it was conducted with valid documents and prioritized safety and security. They asserted that police officers involved showed restraint and maintained composure despite resistance.

Previously, Quiboloy and the other accused were not present during the raids on Monday morning, where multiple police units simultaneously raided his property. RGP

