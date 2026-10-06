VP Sara says 29 claims of Gracioso false

VICE President Sara Duterte said she and her camp have identified 29 statements in dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr.’s affidavit that they believe are false, as the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) continues to examine allegations that she and members of her family received millions of pesos in cash deliveries.

In a statement dated October 5, Duterte confirmed that her camp already received a copy of Gracioso’s affidavit from the NBI, together with identification documents but without other attachments.

“Based on our count, Gracioso made 29 statements concerning me that we believe are false,” Duterte said.

She also cited records concerning the whereabouts of herself and her former aide, Jefry Tupas, as among the evidence she said contradicts Gracioso’s account.

“Among several other pieces of my evidence, Jefry Tupas and I were nowhere near Marinduque during Mahal na Araw in 2019, nor were we in Manila on September 21, 2019,” she said.

Duterte further said NBI Director Melvin Matibag raised the possibility of a perjury case should the allegations against her eventually be established as false.

“NBI Director Melvin Matibag noted that a perjury case may be possible if the allegations are proven false. We expect a case to be filed by the NBI against Gracioso once the agency completes its investigation and the evidence is fully evaluated,” Duterte said.

The statement came after Duterte’s legal team sought a copy of Gracioso’s sworn statement and its supporting documents before she responded to the NBI’s investigation.

The NBI had invited Duterte to an October 5 conference regarding Gracioso’s allegations. Her lawyers initially requested that the meeting be moved, saying the copy of the affidavit mentioned in the NBI’s letter was not attached.

The vice president subsequently confirmed that the document had been provided to her camp.

Gracioso, a dismissed police officer who previously served as part of the security detail of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, alleged that he transported suitcases containing cash to Duterte and other members of the Duterte family.

According to published reports on his affidavit, Gracioso claimed that he delivered cash to then-Davao City mayor Sara Duterte, former president Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte on instructions allegedly given by Velasco. He estimated that the deliveries to Sara Duterte alone totaled more than P2 billion.

Among the specific allegations was a supposed P100-million delivery in Marinduque in April 2019. Gracioso claimed that two suitcases containing P50 million each were handed to Tupas for Duterte. He also alleged another P100-million delivery to Tupas at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on September 21, 2019.

Both Duterte and Tupas have denied the allegations.

Tupas, who previously served as a Davao City information officer and was among Duterte’s aides, submitted an affidavit to the NBI disputing Gracioso’s claims.

Tupas said he was in South Korea during the April 2019 period cited by Gracioso and had never been to Marinduque. He also said he was in Japan on September 19, 2019, and only returned to the Philippines on the evening of September 21. He maintained that he never received cash, gifts, or a vehicle for Duterte.

Duterte herself earlier said she did not know Gracioso and denied receiving money from him. Her legal team had maintained that she needed access to the affidavit and supporting evidence before giving a substantive response to the NBI.

The NBI, meanwhile, has said it is not immediately accepting Gracioso’s allegations as established facts.

Matibag said the bureau would authenticate and verify the photographs and other evidence submitted by Gracioso and interview personalities named in his affidavit. He also said Gracioso could face perjury if the allegations are eventually found to be untrue.

Gracioso has undergone lie detector examinations as part of the investigation. The NBI clarified that the examination results cited publicly covered matters involving his identity and relationships with people he mentioned, rather than serving as proof of the cash-delivery allegations themselves.

The NBI has yet to publicly establish whether any of Gracioso’s allegations are substantiated. DEF