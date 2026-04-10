VP Sara shrugs off Marcos health rumors; Malacañang hits back

VICE President Sara Duterte on Thursday brushed off online rumors about the health of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying, “Good luck sa kaniya (Good luck to him).”

Duterte remarked after attending the 84th Araw ng Kagitingan commemoration at the Veterans Memorial Monument in Davao City on April 9, 2026.

She spoke briefly to reporters after the event when asked about the President’s condition, as speculation about his health circulated online.

Meanwhile, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro, in an interview with national media, said that the question asked to the Vice President is irresponsible since the health of the president is not at risk and has no basis. She said that the question is irresponsible so Duterte’s answer is irresponsible.

She said that as Filipinos it is not in our character to laugh at individuals with diseases especially if it is made up to ruin the image of the President.

“An idle mind is the devil’s playground so makikita natin sa kanya, is that a last laugh mentality or mockery of misery,” she said

She said that if an individual is sick then it should be given attention and prayers are offered and should not be laughed at with responses that are sarcastic.

Castro also belied claims that the appearance of President Marcos in the Araw ng Kagitingan event is AI-generated.

She said that the mainstream media can attest to this and that truth-seeking Filipinos as well as the media plays a huge role in debunking false information that have been proliferating online.

“So tayo yung mga matitino na mainstream media, yung nasa social media kayo na po ang magpatunay kung nakikita nila o ang ginagampanan na event ng Pangulo na event ay AI lamang o totoo,” she said.

(So the righteous mainstream media and those in the social media would attest if what the event that the President attended is AI or not)

Malacañang said it has detected an immediate and “coordinated surge” of disinformation across social media platforms targeting the President’s health.

Dave Gomez, secretary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), said the spread of rumors aims to destabilize the government.

He added that the country remains under an energy emergency and that the President will not be distracted by online speculation.

“The President remains laser-focused on one mission: solving our energy emergency and delivering real, tangible help to every Filipino family, improving their lives and strengthening our economy,” he said.

Gomez said the government’s Anti-Fake News Desk is tracking and documenting posts and comments online as potential evidence. Authorities plan to identify those responsible, trace their networks, and file charges once sufficient evidence is gathered.

Earlier, Marcos said he is not experiencing any health issues and has returned to his “routine” after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, an inflammation of the colon.

“Wala po tayong problema… nagpapasalamat naman ako sa mga nag-aalala sa akin (I don’t have any problem. I’m also thankful to those who are concerned about me),” Marcos said.

Malacañang also denied claims that it has been posting “throwback” photos of the President, releasing recent photos, recorded clips, and livestreams of his engagements, including his participation in the Araw ng Kagitingan rites in Bataan. RGP