VP Sara slams PBBM absence in OFW return

VICE President Sara Duterte on Monday, March 16, 2026 criticized President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., saying he has “many shortcomings as President,” after being asked about his absence at the airport to personally receive overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) repatriated amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Vice President made the remarks during a media interview on the sidelines of an event in Digos City, Davao del Sur, where she attended the unveiling of a statue honoring slain Tres de Mayo Barangay Captain Oscar “Dodong” Bucol.

Responding to questions from reporters about the sentiments of returning OFWs who reportedly felt disappointed that the President did not personally welcome them at the airport, Duterte expressed solidarity with Filipino migrant workers affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Nakikiisa tayo sa pinagdadaanan ng karamihan nating mga kababayan na overseas Filipino workers dahil sa kaguluhan — dahil sa giyera doon sa Middle East. At kung ano man yong maitutulong ng Office of the Vice President ay gagawin namin. Ipaalam lang sa amin paano kami makakatulong,” she said.

The Vice President emphasized that her office remains ready to extend assistance to OFWs and their families through its emergency assistance program.

Duterte said the Office of the Vice President (OVP) operates the Relief for Indigents and Individuals in Crises and Emergencies (RIICE) program, which provides support to Filipinos facing urgent and difficult situations, including those affected by international conflicts or displacement.

She encouraged returning migrant workers to coordinate with the OVP if they require assistance.

However, when asked whether the President’s absence from the airport reinforced her earlier remarks questioning his effectiveness as a leader, Duterte reiterated her criticism.

“Marami siyang kakulangan bilang Presidente. Hindi lamang sa pagbibigay ng simpatya at empathy sa ating mga kababayan. More than that ay ‘yung problema at iskandalo sa paggamit ng pera ng bayan,” she said.

Her comments come as the Philippine government continues its repatriation efforts for Filipinos affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

According to Malacañang, President Marcos has not personally attended the arrival of repatriated OFWs at the airport because he is focused on overseeing the broader repatriation operations and coordinating assistance programs for returning workers.

Palace officials explained that the President has delegated on-ground reception duties to agencies tasked with migrant worker welfare, while he handles higher-level policy and logistical decisions related to the crisis response.

The government has arranged chartered flights under the Bagong Pilipinas Repatriation Program to bring Filipinos home from affected areas.

Flights departing from Riyadh and Dubai, via Fujairah, have already transported hundreds of OFWs and their dependents back to the Philippines.

More than 1,000 Filipinos are expected to benefit from the ongoing repatriation initiative.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) have deployed personnel at airports in Manila to assist returning workers. Services provided include temporary shelter, financial aid, counseling, and reintegration support.

Malacañang Press Officer Claire Castro said the President is prioritizing strategic decision-making to ensure the repatriation program runs smoothly and that sufficient assistance is prepared for affected families.

Castro added that aside from overseeing repatriation logistics, Marcos is also working with economic managers to mitigate the possible economic impact of the Middle East conflict on Filipino workers and their remittances.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s visit to Digos City was primarily for the unveiling of a memorial statue honoring the late barangay captain who is remembered for his outspoken stance against corruption.

Bucol was killed in a widely publicized incident last November 2025 while livestreaming on Facebook after he accused a government official of corruption.

During the ceremony, Duterte expressed hope that justice would eventually be served not only for Bucol but also for other Filipinos who have faced threats or violence for speaking out against wrongdoing.

The Vice President said Bucol’s legacy reflects the courage of ordinary citizens who stand up against corruption and abuse of power despite the risks involved.

She stressed that protecting individuals who speak the truth remains an important part of strengthening democratic institutions in the country. DEF